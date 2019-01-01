FIFA's The Best awards LIVE: Van Dijk vs Messi vs Ronaldo & all winners revealed

What's the difference between Ballon d'Or and The Best awards?
These two prizes are the most prestigious individual awards in football, and here's an explainer about how they're different.
There are a number of differences between the two awards which set the Ballon d'Or and The Best apart from one another, and you can read our full guide here.
🏆 Who are the nominees for this year's FIFA Best Awards?
Here's the full list of tonight's nominees, with Van Dijk and Rapinoe both favourites to win!
The Best FIFA Men’s Player
Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus
Lionel Messi – Barcelona
Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
The Best FIFA Women’s Player
Lucy Bronze – Olympique Lyonnais
Alex Morgan – Orlando Pride
Megan Rapinoe – Reign FC
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach
Pep Guardiola – Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool
Mauricio Pochettino – Tottenham Hotspur
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach
Jill Ellis – USWNT
Phil Neville – England
Sarina Wiegman – Netherlands
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper
Alisson - Liverpool
Ederson – Manchester City
Marc-Andre ter Stegen – Barcelona
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper
Christiane Endler – Paris Saint-Germain
Hedvig Lindahl – Chelsea / Wolfsburg
Sari van Veenendaal – Arsenal / Atletico Madrid
FIFA Puskas Award
Lionel Messi - Real Betis v Barcelona
Juan Fernando Quintero - River Plate v Racing Club
Daniel Zsori - Debrecen FC v Ferencvaros TC
🌟 Welcome to Goal's liveblog of FIFA's The Best awards!
We're back!
It's that time of year again – it's the FIFA The Best awards ceremony, and we're back to bring you all the action from this evening's lavish ceremony and green carpet!
To recap, Virgil van Dijk is expected to do yet another awards sweep for the Men's award, beating out the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (who were also shortlisted last year, but lost out to Luka Modric).
Megan Rapinoe is a favourite to lift the Women's prize after her incredible summer winning the Women's World Cup with the U.S. national women's team.
Awards for Best Coach, Goalkeeper and the FIFA Puskas award are also in the pipeline.
The winners won't be announced for a while yet, though, so we'll keep you updated!