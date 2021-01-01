5' Amrinder stops Gama's shot
2021-03-05T14:06:20Z
Saviour Gama attempts a shot from inside the box after receiving a pass from Jorge Ortiz but Amrinder does well to parry the ball away.
2' Goa create an early chance
2021-03-05T14:03:32Z
Saviour Gama goes past Ahmed Jahouh and enters the box from the left side before keeping a low cross in the middle but it gets deflected off Mourtada Fall before Raynier clears the ball.
KICK-OFF!
2021-03-05T14:00:40Z
We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium.
Mumbai have better H2H record this season
2021-03-05T13:42:58Z
The Islanders have the edge of the Gaurs this season. The two times these times had met in the league stage, Mumbai won once and the second phase fixture was a 3-3 tie.
Three changes in Goa XI
2021-03-05T13:38:10Z
Goa are missing Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera due to suspension and they are replaced by Seriton Fernandes and Jorge Ortiz. The other change is Princeton Rebello in place of Redeem Tlang.
Three changes in Mumbai lineup
2021-03-05T13:36:24Z
Sergio Lobera makes three changes in Mumbai City's winning combination. Hugo Boumous, Vignesh D and Mehtab Singh replace Amey Ranawade, Hernan Santana and Pranjal Bhumij.
Team news!
2021-03-05T13:26:43Z
Here's how FC Goa and Mumbai City are lining up in the first play-offs clash 👇#ISL #FCGMCFC pic.twitter.com/jirqYfTufV— Goal India (@Goal_India) March 5, 2021
FC Goa vs Mumbai City
2021-03-05T12:44:05Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs first-leg clash between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.