Live Blog

FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City FC - Mehtab Singh hands Islanders the lead

Mumbai City FC take the lead...

Updated
Igor Angulo Mumbai City FC Goa ISL 8
ISL

17' Penalty Saved!

2022-02-26T16:53:08.557Z

Mohammad Nawaz brings down Airam inside the Mumbai City to give away a penalty but later makes up for it by stopping the Spaniard's spot-kick.

Half time!

2022-02-26T16:49:10.644Z

The Islanders have the lead after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action.

35' GOAL!

2022-02-26T16:35:45.098Z

Mumbai City take the lead. Casio Gabriel floats a cross from the right flank Mehtab Singh converts a header to put the Islanders in front.

KICK-OFF!

2022-02-26T16:00:16.000Z

We are underway.

Matchday Live

2022-02-26T15:37:39.020Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Match Centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.