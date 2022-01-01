17' Penalty Saved!
2022-02-26T16:53:08.557Z
Mohammad Nawaz brings down Airam inside the Mumbai City to give away a penalty but later makes up for it by stopping the Spaniard's spot-kick.
Half time!
2022-02-26T16:49:10.644Z
The Islanders have the lead after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action.
35' GOAL!
2022-02-26T16:35:45.098Z
Mumbai City take the lead. Casio Gabriel floats a cross from the right flank Mehtab Singh converts a header to put the Islanders in front.
KICK-OFF!
2022-02-26T16:00:16.000Z
We are underway.
Goa vs Mumbai City lineup
2022-02-26T15:40:46.487Z
Lineups for the 2nd clash of the night is here! 🚨— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 26, 2022
Can @MumbaiCityFC come away with a win in tonight’s crucial fixture or will @FCGoaOfficial put a dent in their plans? 🤨#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/gQDdcRzREy
Matchday Live
2022-02-26T15:37:39.020Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Match Centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.