Live Blog

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Can the Red Miners avenge their first phase defeat against the Goans?

Alex Lima, Jamshedpur vs FC Goa
5' Narender clears Edu Bedia's free-kick

2021-01-14T14:05:55Z

Edu Bedia curls in a free-kick from the right flank which Ivan Gonzalez tries to meet but Narender clears the ball. Ivan Gonzalez is also guilty of being in an offside position.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-14T13:58:01Z

Jamshedpur get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium.

Revenge will be on JFC's mind?

2021-01-14T13:09:21Z

The last time this two sides locked horns, FC Goa came back from behind to beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 at the Tilak Maidan. Alex Lima's goal was also controversially cancelled even though the ball had crossed the goal line before coming out. Can the Men of Steel avenge their defeat?

Owen Coyle makes two changes

2021-01-14T13:08:25Z

Narender Gahlot and Isaac Vanmalsawma come in place of Joyner Lourenco and Jackichand Singh in the Jamshedpur starting eleven tonight.

Three changes in Goa lineup

2021-01-14T13:05:37Z

Juan Ferrando makes three changes in the FC Goa lineup which drew against East Bengal. Naveen Kumar, Lenny Rodrigues and Alberto Noguera replace Mohammed Nawaz, Princeton Rebello and Igor Angulo.