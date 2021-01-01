Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Ukraine vs North Macedonia, Denmark vs Belgium, Netherlands vs Austria updates, news and TV reaction

Will he be the main man today?
🇺🇦 Roman Yaremchuk in qualifying = 🔥#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/mFgBRrXSlu— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 17, 2021
Where do both sides stand?
Both teams conceded three goals in their opening fixtures of Euro 2020 and are still on the lookout for their first points as a result.
North Macedonia suffered a late collapse against Austria when suffering a 3-1 defeat, with two decisive efforts recorded in the final 12 minutes.
Ukraine were also struck by a late sucker punch, with Denzel Dumfries snatching the Netherlands an 85th-minute winner in an encounter that finished 3-2.
Cone training!
North Macedonia have been readying themselves for this contest in a rather unusual manner!
🇲🇰 North Macedonia training, cone race edition 😀@ffmmkd | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/wuJjTk3EaP— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 17, 2021
What has been said?
Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine coach: "North Macedonia deserve respect. They have character, they have outstanding leaders and a well-established playing system. They almost always play 5-3-2 and like to counterattack. They are good scrappers. We don't expect any gifts."
Mykola Matviyenko, Ukraine defender: "It's one of the most important games at this stage. It's a must-win for us, and we'll do our best to get three points. [Goran] Pandev is a very experienced footballer who has played in some very good teams. It's obvious he is a high-class player; he controls the ball well. He's showed how well he can play at this tournament."
Aleksandar Trajkovski, North Macedonia forward: "This team will never surrender. We will fight to the end, then we will see what happens. We will not give up; we will fight to get through the group and make everyone back at home proud enough to take to the streets."
Roman Yaremchuk, Ukraine forward: "North Macedonia don't have players like [Memphis] Depay, [Frenkie] de Jong or [Georginio] Wijnaldum, but they have a real team spirit, I can sense it. They have the right idea on the pitch, and they fight hard. It'll be one of the toughest matches ever for our team. We just have to focus on our game, respect the opposition, and be aggressive."
North Macedonia team
Starting XI: Dimitrievski; Ristovski, Musliu, Velkovski, Alioski; Nikolov, Ademi, Bardhi; Elmas, Pandev, Spirovski.
Subs: Bejtulai, Ristevski, Trickovski, Trajkovski, Hasani, Jankov, Kostadinov, Siskovski, Radeski, Avramovski.
Ukraine team
Starting XI: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov.
Subs: Sobol, Sudakov, Kryvtsov, Sydorchuk, Marlos, Pyatov, Makarenko, Tsygankov, Besyedin, Trubin, Tymchyk, Dovbyk.
Today's fixtures
All of Thursday's action
⚽️ Ukraine vs North Macedonia
⏱ 2pm BST (9am ET)
🏟. National Arena, Bucharest
⚽️ Denmark vs Belgium
⏱ 5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟. Telia Parken, Copenhagen
⚽️ Netherlands vs Austria
⏱ 8pm BST (3pm ET)
🏟. Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
Welcome to day seven of Euro 2020!
The big games keep on coming at Euro 2020, with Goal on hand to keep you across all of the action from this summer's festival of continental football.
Today sees Denmark back in action as Christian Eriksen continues his recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered at the weekend, with the Danes facing a star-studded Belgium side at 5pm BST (12pm ET).
Prior to that, Ukraine and North Macedonia will get Thursday's ball rolling at 2pm (9am), with both sides going in search of their first points.
An ambitious Netherlands team will be involved in today's final fixture, with Frank de Boer's side taking on Austria at 8pm (3pm).