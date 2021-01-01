Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary, Slovakia vs Spain updates, news & TV reaction

When Janne Andersson's side rocked up in Seville for their first game of Euro 2020, few perhaps expected them to be content to play off the ball and let Spain come at them all night, certain of their defensive capabilities.

It was a gamble more complicated than that, but it paid off gangbusters, with a well-earned point snagged by their efforts across the backline. A victory over Slovakia in their second game did the trick - and results elsewhere means that whatever happens today, they're in the last-16.

But they'll know that finishing top of the group sets up an easier tie on paper - a third-place ranking contender no less, in Glasgow on Tuesday. Defeat could throw them into the path of Belgium, a game few would fancy at this juncture.