Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Spain updates, news and TV reaction

The last major tournament Spain entered, at Russia 2018, was preceded immediately by the managerial fallout of Julen Lopetegui's abrupt dismissal, thrusting Fernando Hierro into the top job, and their preparations three years later have been similarly disrupted.

There has been no coaching merry-go-round at the summit this time, but Luis Enrique's side had to deal with an outbreak of coronavirus inside their training camp mere days before the start of the tournament.

That they have rallied from mid-range contenders blighted by circumstance to reach the last four - albeit through a pair of protracted encounters with two sides where they have made life difficult for themselves, in Croatia and Switzerland - is a testament to their drive to likewise regain their own standing.

Getty Images