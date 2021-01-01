Live Blog

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: England vs Germany, Sweden vs Ukraine updates, news and TV reaction

Join us for live updates from all of the day's European Championship fixtures, including the latest news from the camps and TV reaction

Updated
Timo Werner England Germany Euro 2020
Some celebrities in attendence

2021-06-29T16:43:43Z

David Beckham seated next to Ed Sheeran. To be a fly on the wall...

Dangerous set piece coming for England

2021-06-29T16:42:56Z

Kane finally gets on the ball and Goretzka takes him down. Free-kick coming about 25-30 yards out.

A decent start for Werner

2021-06-29T16:34:49Z

HUGE save for Pickford!

2021-06-29T16:32:50Z

Werner gets through and Havertz finds him, but Pickford gets down to keep it out. A warning shot from Germany!

Just two touches for Kane so far

2021-06-29T16:31:40Z

Furthering that Maguire-Kane point, only two touches so far for the Tottenham star. Safe to say England would want him being a bit more involved than that!

England on the front foot

2021-06-29T16:30:58Z

Last 10 minutes or so have been all England, even if there's been little in terms of end product. Some decent crosses, but it's been Harry Maguire, not Harry Kane, that has seemingly had more influence in the attack. 

Great delivery from Trippier

2021-06-29T16:26:46Z

Fantastic free-kick from Trippier, forcing Kimmich to head it out for a corner. 

England growing into the game a bit

2021-06-29T16:24:24Z

After a nervy start with several bad giveaways, England have grown into the game a bit more over the last 15 or so minutes. Have had a bit more of the ball, playing out of the back, moving things around. 

Save Neuer!

2021-06-29T16:16:30Z

Good play from Sterling, who curls a shot towards the far corner. Neuer with a typical Neuer-like save, pushing it away from a corner. Maguire wins the header, but Neuer snags this one too.

Germany clear

2021-06-29T16:14:26Z

Maguire wins the header as the ball is nearly looped over everyone, but Germany clear with ease.

Dangerous free kick coming from England

2021-06-29T16:13:47Z

Saka gets past Kroos before Rudiger sends him absolutely flying. Free kick for England over near the corner flag. 

Free-kick is blocked

2021-06-29T16:10:09Z

Germany play the free-kick short to Havertz, who takes a rip straight into the England wall.

Yellow card for Rice

2021-06-29T16:08:52Z

A yellow card for Rice, who drags down Goretzka as he breaks through on goal. Fortunately for Rice, Walker was just getting back, sparing him a potential sending off. 

A slightly nervy start for England

2021-06-29T16:07:08Z

Germany seeing a lot of the ball with England sitting back. England with a bit of possession before Rice gives it away

Walker heads it away

2021-06-29T16:03:45Z

Chance for Germany in the third minute as Kimmich fired a cross to the back post, but Walker is there to head it away. 

Kickoff and we're underway!

2021-06-29T16:01:03Z

Both teams take the knee before kickoff and we're now underway.

Here. We. Go.

National anthems are over!

2021-06-29T15:57:48Z

God Save the Queen just wrapped up and we're almost ready to get going!

'Southgate has been watching Musiala since he was 10'

2021-06-29T15:50:52Z

Jamal Musiala is with the German team today, but there was always a chance that he could have ended up in Gareth Southgate's squad instead.

His former school coach has revealed that Southgate was always an admirer, having watched the now-Germany starlet since he was a youngster.

Read the full story on Goal!

Low on Werner's inclusion

2021-06-29T15:45:05Z

Germany boss Joachim Low, speaking to ARD about Timo Werner's inclusion: "We need depth up-front today and Timo Werner offers a lot of qualities there. He has tremendous pace and can hurt defences that way."

Big day coming for the Chelsea man?

Euro 2020 Top 100 Timo Werner
England and Germany at Wembley

2021-06-29T15:32:53Z

Today's game will be the 13th meeting between England and Germany at Wembley.

After winning four of the first five, most importantly the 1966 World Cup finale, England haven't won any of the last seven.

A look at the scenes outside of the stadium

2021-06-29T15:27:45Z

Our own Nizaar Kinsella is at Wembley, where fans have been congregated for hours.

Some big names left out of the England XI

2021-06-29T15:22:51Z

No Grealish. No Foden. No Mount. No Sancho, No Rashford.

Southgate will have plenty of firepower on the bench if needed!

Saka joins elite company

2021-06-29T15:16:05Z

By starting today, Bukaya Saka becomes only the third teenager to start a knockout round game for England at a major tournament?

The other two? Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen. Decent company!

Welcome to the matchday blog!

2021-06-29T15:10:28Z

As if yesterday wasn't exciting enough, there are two more games on tap today, including one of the most highly-anticipated of the tournament so far.

First up is the main event as England look to finally earn some measure of revenge against their rivals Germany in a clash of heavyweights.

And then, once that's over, there will still be one more game to finish off the Round of 16 as Sweden and Ukraine will look ahead and see potential Cinderella runs if they can earn the win today.