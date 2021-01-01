Euro 2020 Final Matchday LIVE: Italy vs England updates, news and TV reaction

Scenes outside Wembley ahead of kick-off
Euro 2020 Memories: World rallies for Eriksen
As we continue to count down the minutes to kick-off at Wembley - just over two hours to go! - we're looking back at some of the defining moments that helped make Euro 2020 the tournament we'll likely remember for years to come.
While there has been plenty of fine football action, it would be remiss to not start with Christian Eriksen. The Denmark playmaker played less than a half of football at the tournament, before it was cut short in traumatic scenes after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch against Finland in Copenhagen.
Rushed to by his team-mates and medics - including captain Simon Kjaer, who helped to save his life - the Inter star was taken to hospital, where he has subsequently recovered. The world rallied around him in support - and Denmark's remarkable run to the semi-finals was one of the greatest tributes that his nation could deliver for him. We continue to wish him a steady return to full health.
Odds in England's favour - but Italy make it close to call
Truly, bookmaking goes out of the window when it comes to a game like this, but if you believe what people bet on, then it is the hosts - who, for UEFA-allocated reasons, are technically the away side at Wembley today - who are the marginal favourites.
England have plenty to point to on that particular mark - they have conceded less goals than any other side at Euro 2020, they have home advantage and a partisan crowd behind them, they have traveled less than any rival and - if you believe in this sort of thing - the narrative looks to be with them too.
But while the Three Lions have only set a single direct free-kick in - a timely reminder of an Achilles' heel for their opponents - Italy were comfortably on top against opponents of superior quality compared to their rivals today, and have not lost a game since 2018. Surely a record like that makes them the ones to beat?
First blood to Italy?
Last time out...
Want a quick reminder of how it went down in midweek for these two sides? Strap yourselves in, we've got the lightning refresher you need.
Italy headed to Wembley on the back of the high of beating Belgium - and found themselves studiously kept away from the ball by a high-pressing Spain. Yet La Roja's wastefulness in front of goal haunted them, resulting in a 1-1 draw after extra-time - and Jorginho's cool-as-ice finish ensured shootout joy.
England returned from Rome themselves after comfortably their best performance of the tournament - but despite their technical advantages, were pegged back by a blinding Denmark free-kick. They forced an own goal to level things - but a controversial penalty in extra-time would be needed to send them through.
That spot-kick - won by Raheem Sterling - has become a lightning rod for the Three Lions' critics, as has the disreputable actions of supporters who shined a green laser into Kasper Schmeichel's eyes moments before the spot-kick - which, given he saved it, didn't put him off, per se, leaving Harry Kane to smash in a victorious rebound and take the hosts to a first major final since 1966. We all know what happened then...
Who's in, who's out?
We'll have both team news proper and the lineups for both nations tonight soon enough, but the biggest question surrounding today's two sides is whether Phil Foden will have any part to play for the hosts.
The Manchester City starlet started England's first two games before being relegated to the bench for Bukayo Saka, and has only managed a cameo against Denmark since - and news that he has picked up a foot injury in training looks like it might be about to rob him of a final appearance.
Chatter has also speculated though that Saka too may miss the starting cut, with Kieran Trippier mooted to come in as part of a reshuffle for a 3-4-3 over the 4-2-3-1 that England have preferred. Italy meanwhile are expected to keep a 4-3-3 - but of course remain without Leonardo Spinazzola, whose Achilles injury in the quarter-finals has denied him a shot at Wembley too.
Go the distance?
...or it's coming home?
As Italy watched enviously from afar at Russia 2018 however, one side was defying the expectations of several generations to write their own history, all under the unassuming match of a man whose own international history remained intrinsically linked to a darkened night in London in 1996.
But if England's run to a first semi-final appearance of the new millennium could have been forgiven for feeling like a false dawn, Gareth Southgate has transformed the psyche of a national team even further since, diligently taking the Three Lions from perennial underachievers into genuine contenders.
For a quarter-century, fans around the terraces of the country have sung the incorrigible chorus of Baddiel & Skinner & Lightning Seeds' Three Lions with nuggets of hope tempered by the regular expectation of inglorious failure - but after such an interminable wait, could it finally be their time?
It's going Rome...
Three years ago, Roberto Mancini watched events unfold at the Russia 2018 World Cup from a distance in his new position as Italy manager. The Azzurri, of course, were not there; instead, seven months prior, they had failed to qualify for the showpiece tournament for the first time since 1958.
The former Inter and Manchester City boss - a famed knockout specialist - had arguably taken a turn into the relative coaching wilderness before he was handed the keys to the national job, at Zenit Saint Petersburg after a year out of the game - but his pedigree couldn't be doubted.
Now, he has transformed their flagging fortunes, realigning them with their attacking flair of yesteryear, turning them into a near-unbeatable force on the world stage. There's one more game he must win to confirm their turnaround in the eyes of expectant supporters however - and it comes today.
This is the one
Today's order of play
Surely, you don't need to know who is here, and what is at stake in north London today - but if you do, then let us offer a quick reminder.
In one corner is a team seeking a first piece of major silverware since they hoisted the World Cup in 2006, looking to make amends for a four-goal drubbing at this final hurdle nine years ago in Kyiv to Spain.
In the other corner is a side for whom more than half-a-century of hurt has never stopped them dreaming - and who after four major tournament semi-final shortfalls, finally face the chance to bring it home in their own backyard, for the first time since 1966 and World Cup triumph. Live from Wembley Stadium, it's:
Italy v England (2000, London)
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome - for the final time - to Goal's live matchday coverage of Euro 2020!
Here we are then. Four weeks and a day since the curtain rose on a tournament so many feared would never see the light of day, it drops on one of the most spectacular European Championships of all.
Its pan-continental format has presented logistical challenges in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, often with the noise of dissent - but now, at the end, it has come to a crescendo of near-unparalleled fervour and emotion.
Two-dozen sides entered the ring. Just two remain standing, under the lights of Wembley Stadium - and they need no introduction. It all comes down to this; the moments where winners are made and their names are written in history.
This is the last ride - and only one can take the prize waiting at the end of it. Grab your Peroni or your Tetley's, cue up Nessun dorma or World in Motion and sit back - it's time for the Euro 2020 Final, between Italy and England!
Long time comin'
