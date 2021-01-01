Euro 2020 Final Matchday LIVE: Italy vs England updates, news and TV reaction

As we continue to count down the minutes to kick-off at Wembley - just over two hours to go! - we're looking back at some of the defining moments that helped make Euro 2020 the tournament we'll likely remember for years to come.

While there has been plenty of fine football action, it would be remiss to not start with Christian Eriksen. The Denmark playmaker played less than a half of football at the tournament, before it was cut short in traumatic scenes after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch against Finland in Copenhagen.

Rushed to by his team-mates and medics - including captain Simon Kjaer, who helped to save his life - the Inter star was taken to hospital, where he has subsequently recovered. The world rallied around him in support - and Denmark's remarkable run to the semi-finals was one of the greatest tributes that his nation could deliver for him. We continue to wish him a steady return to full health.