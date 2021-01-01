Live Blog

East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: Follow ISL match in real time

Follow the live coverage of the ISL 2020-21 clash between East Bengal and NothEast United here

6' - Corner for NorthEast United

2021-02-23T14:06:39Z

Machado delivers the ball inside the box but is cleared off the box by East Bengal defender. It falls for Lalengmawia outside the box who pulls the trigger but the danger is headed away

4' - Machado brought down by Jeje

2021-02-23T14:05:29Z

Machado looking to run down the left flank but Jeje goes shoulder to shoulder with him and nudges to bring him down

2' - East Bengal maintaining possession

2021-02-23T14:03:20Z

East Bengal building up patiently through the left flank and passing the ball back. The Highlanders have maintained a high backline

Kick-off!

2021-02-23T13:58:01Z

East Bengal get the ball rolling at the Fatorda Stadium

NorthEast United XI

2021-02-23T13:16:06Z

Subhasish Roy (GK) (C), Provat Lakra, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Nim Dorjee, Khassa Camara, Imran Khan, Lalengmawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.

East Bengal XI

2021-02-23T13:15:49Z

Mirshad Michu (GK), Sarthak Golui, Raju Gaikwad, Scott Neville (C), Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Aaron Joshua Holloway, Bikash Jairu, Haobam Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

East Bengal vs NorthEast United

2021-02-23T13:13:25Z

Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2020-21 match between East Bengal and NorthEast United 