Live Blog

East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

After getting their first win of the season against Odisha, East Bengal now face in-form FC Goa...

Updated
East Bengal, FC Goa
ISL

22' Fox intercepts Bedia's free-kick

2021-01-06T14:22:28Z

Edu Bedia curls in a free-kick inside the box but Fox intercepts the ball in the air and heads it away for a corner.

FC Goa in ascedancy

2021-01-06T14:18:21Z

The Gaurs have had the lion's share of possession so far in the match as East Bengal are happy to sit back and defend.

10' Raju intercepts Saviour's cross

2021-01-06T14:10:41Z

Saviour receives a long ball on the left flank and sends a low cross inside the box but Raju intercepts and clears the ball for a corner.

7' Chance for East Bengal from a counter-attack

2021-01-06T14:08:32Z

Steinmann initiates a quick counter-attack and finds Bright in the middle who makes a run before squaring the ball to his right. Ankit meets the pass and sends it back to Bright inside the box who takes a touch and tries to lob it over Saviour but the Goa left-back intercepts.

5' Debjit pulls off a quality save!

2021-01-06T14:05:25Z

Brandon curls in a free-kick from the left flank and Donachie attempts a header but Debjit Majumder pulls off a quality save from point-blank range to deny him from scoring.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-06T13:58:55Z

East Bengal get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.

H2H - East Bengal 1-0 FC Goa

2021-01-06T13:17:56Z

The two sides have met just once before when they came face to face in the AIFF Super Cup 2018 semifinal in Bhubaneswar. The Red and Golds had got the better of a depleted Gaurs side. The Kolkata club had won 1-0 courtesy Dudu Omagbemi's strike.

One change in Goa lineup

2021-01-06T13:17:13Z

Juan Ferrando, on the other hand, makes just one change in Goa's lineup which came back from behind to defeat Hyderabad in their last match. Princeton Rebello comes in place of Lenny Rodrigues.

Five changes in East Bengal lineup

2021-01-06T13:11:40Z

Robbie Fowler decides to make five changes in winning combination of East Bengal. Bright Enobakhare, Aron Holloway, Harmanpreet Singh, Narayan Das and Ankit Mukherjee start in place of Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Mohammed Rafique, Bikash Jairu and Tomba Singh.