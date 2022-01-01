Live Blog

East Bengal 0-1 Chennaiyin FC - Hira Mondal own goal hands Marina Machans the lead

A horrible start for East Bengal as Hira Mondal puts the ball into his own net.

15' GOAAL!

2022-02-02T14:14:42.816Z

Ninthoingangba Meetei scores a stunning goal to double the lead for Chennaiyin. Hira Mondal makes a mispass very close to the East Bengal box and Ninthoi pounces on the ball. He makes his space on the edge of the box and scores with a brilliant shot.

2' GOAAL!

2022-02-02T14:01:38.945Z

Hira Mondal scores an own goal! Jerry curls in a cross from the left flank and Suhail Pasha manages to get a touch of the ball with his head but the ball ultimately gets ricocheted off Hira's feet and goes into the East Bengal. Nightmare for the Red and Golds.

KICK-OFF!

2022-02-02T14:00:22.410Z

We are underway!

Chennaiyin FC XI

2022-02-02T13:39:43.798Z

Debjit Majumder, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Vladimir Koman, Suhail Pasha, Nerijus Valskis.

East Bengal XI

2022-02-02T13:39:13.376Z

Arindam Bhattacharya, Adil Khan (C), Hira Mondal, Franjo Prce, Darren Sidoel, Wahengbam Luwang, Sourav Das, Amarjit Kiyam, Antonio Perosevic, Marcelo Ribeiro, Naorem Singh.

Matchday Liveindia

2022-02-02T13:35:40.869Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Match Centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.