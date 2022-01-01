East Bengal 0-1 Chennaiyin FC - Hira Mondal own goal hands Marina Machans the lead

15' GOAAL!
Ninthoingangba Meetei scores a stunning goal to double the lead for Chennaiyin. Hira Mondal makes a mispass very close to the East Bengal box and Ninthoi pounces on the ball. He makes his space on the edge of the box and scores with a brilliant shot.
2' GOAAL!
Hira Mondal scores an own goal! Jerry curls in a cross from the left flank and Suhail Pasha manages to get a touch of the ball with his head but the ball ultimately gets ricocheted off Hira's feet and goes into the East Bengal. Nightmare for the Red and Golds.
KICK-OFF!
We are underway!
Chennaiyin FC XI
Debjit Majumder, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Vladimir Koman, Suhail Pasha, Nerijus Valskis.
East Bengal XI
Arindam Bhattacharya, Adil Khan (C), Hira Mondal, Franjo Prce, Darren Sidoel, Wahengbam Luwang, Sourav Das, Amarjit Kiyam, Antonio Perosevic, Marcelo Ribeiro, Naorem Singh.
Matchday Liveindia
Hello and welcome to the Live Match Centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.