Live Blog

East Bengal 1-0 Odisha: Follow the ISL clash in real time

Anthony Pilkington has put the Red and Golds in the lead...

Updated
Comments()
East Bengal vs Odisha

37' Chance for Odisha

2021-01-03T12:07:57Z

A nice turn on Milan by Onwu to release Diego whose shot is blocked by Jairu while Jerry goes to ground in a goalmouth melee. No penalty for all the outstretched arms of the Odisha bench

36' Another long throw in

2021-01-03T12:05:47Z

Another of those long Raju Gaikwad throw ins after wiping the ball with the towel, as it was for the opener, but Odisha dealing with the threat this time

Play resumes

2021-01-03T12:04:46Z

Play resumes after the drinks break with East Bengal leading by a goal and Odisha having a fair of chances themselves as well

30' Maghoma a constant threat

2021-01-03T12:01:21Z

Maghoma leads the attack for East Bengal once again, with a pass to Pilkington on the left and a return cross but the former missing with his shot across the face of goal. Could have been 2-0 for Robbie Fowler's side before the drinks break

29' Off the upright

2021-01-03T11:59:33Z

Great piece of work on the run by Maghoma, releases Pilkington on the left who takes a low shot that appears like Arshdeep got a hand to before it comes off the upright 

22' Narrow miss for Odisha

2021-01-03T11:53:25Z

Diego afforded all the time and space in the world to take a shot at goal from a few yards outside the box after Milan lost the ball, but it has shyed wide of the left post by inches

20' Debjit taking no chances

2021-01-03T11:51:03Z

The East Bengal has thwarted away a header by Diego Mauricio after a corner taken by Vinit, although it was not clear that it was going in or not. Gotta be sure as a goalkeeper to block everything that is around your goal

16' SAVE! Odisha denied

2021-01-03T11:47:18Z

A good save by Debjit to deny a header by Onwu after a perfect lob was played in for him

13' GOAL! East Bengal 1-0 Odisha

2021-01-03T11:43:10Z

Pilkington has scored!

A nice long throw in by the new East Bengal player in Raju Gaikwad after quickly wiping the ball with a towel left on the touchline and Pilkington at the right place to nod it into the far side of the goal
Anthony Pilkington, East Bengal vs Odisha
ISL

Cole Alexander everywhere

2021-01-03T11:39:20Z

Moments after attempting to find Shubham with a long diagonal ball from the middle, the Odisha man has tracked back to snatch the ball off'f the feet of Pilkington close to the box

4' - In two minds

2021-01-03T11:35:17Z

East Bengal's Pilkington appeared to be in two minds before releasing the ball to Rafique on the right. Goes out for a goalkick as the telepathy was broken by then

First yellow of the evening

2021-01-03T11:34:20Z

Milan Singh booked for a high boot on Gaurav Bora

Kick off in Vasco!

2021-01-03T11:30:06Z

We're underway with the Red and Golds with the first kick on the ball

The line-ups

2021-01-03T11:25:15Z

Odisha with an unchanged XI, two changes for East Bengal

Surchandra and Sehnaj are replaced by Milan Singh and season debutant Raju Gaikwad for the Red and Golds...