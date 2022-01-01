Chennaiyin FC 1-1 NorthEast United - Ariel Borysiuk restores parity for the Marina Machans

52' GOAAAL!
Ariel Borysiuk equalises for Chennaiyin. The Polish defender receives a ball from Rahim Ali and takes a shot from the edge of the box which gets deflected off a NorthEast player and goes into the net.
Second half!
We go again!
Half time!
NorthEast United have a slender lead going into the break. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
35' GOOAAL!
Danmawia Ralte hands NorthEast United the lead. Imran Khan sends a curling corner and Debjit fails to fist the ball away from the goal. Danmawia takes the opportunity and taps the ball into the net from a melee.
32' Rahim Ali misses a sitter!
Rahim Ali receives a long ball, goes past his marker and finds himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper but his feeble shots fails to test Mirshad.
20' Chance for Chennaiyin
Valskis enters the box from the right side and squares the ball towards his left trying to find Thapa who had the goal in front of him but Provat Lakra makes a timely and crucial interception and averts the danger.
KICK-OFF!
We are underway.
Matchday Live
Hello and welcome to the Live Match Centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United.