Chennaiyin FC 1-1 NorthEast United - Ariel Borysiuk restores parity for the Marina Machans

Chennaiyin FC are back in the game...

52' GOAAAL!

2022-01-22T15:09:33.644Z

Ariel Borysiuk equalises for Chennaiyin. The Polish defender receives a ball from Rahim Ali and takes a shot from the edge of the box which gets deflected off a NorthEast player and goes into the net.

Second half!

2022-01-22T15:02:58.000Z

We go again!

Half time!

2022-01-22T14:48:32.328Z

NorthEast United have a slender lead going into the break. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

35' GOOAAL!

2022-01-22T14:35:01.479Z

Danmawia Ralte hands NorthEast United the lead. Imran Khan sends a curling corner and Debjit fails to fist the ball away from the goal. Danmawia takes the opportunity and taps the ball into the net from a melee.

32' Rahim Ali misses a sitter!

2022-01-22T14:32:18.212Z

Rahim Ali receives a long ball, goes past his marker and finds himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper but his feeble shots fails to test Mirshad.

20' Chance for Chennaiyin

2022-01-22T14:21:43.651Z

Valskis enters the box from the right side and squares the ball towards his left trying to find Thapa who had the goal in front of him but Provat Lakra makes a timely and crucial interception and averts the danger.

KICK-OFF!

2022-01-22T13:59:51.684Z

We are underway.

Matchday Live

2022-01-22T13:32:34.451Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Match Centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United.