Chennaiyin FC 0-2 Kerala Blasters: Sahal doubles the lead for the Yellow Army

HALF TIME!
Chennaiyin 0-2 Kerala Blasters
The visitors take a two-goal lead to halftime. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
38' GOOAAL
Chennaiyin 0-2 Kerala Blasters
A poor clearance from Vishal Kaith finds Alvaro Vazquez close to the penalty box who sets up Sahal with a through ball. Sahal enters the box and takes a first time shot which gets stopped by Reagan Singh but Sahal finds the back of the net eventually from the rebound ball.
30' German misses a sitter!
From a counter-attack, Mirlan Murzaev makes a run down the middle and then goes past a Kerala Blasters defender on the edge of the box before squaring the ball towards Germanpreet Singh who had one job of keeping the ball on target but the midfielder's shot goes wide.
27' Diaz's header goes wide!
Adrian Luna curls in a cross from the right flank and Diaz has a free header to convert but he fails to keep the ball on target from a close range.
24' What a save by Gill!
In a bid to clear a Chennaiyin Jessel Carneiro accidentally heads the ball towards his own goal but Prabhsukhan Gill makes a fantastic save to parry the ball away from goal. Close save for Blasters.
9' GOOAAL!
Chennaiyin 0-1 Kerala Blasters
Blasters take an early lead as Jorge Diaz finds the back of the net. Puitea initiates the move as he lobs from the midfield for Diaz who goes past the last line of Chennaiyin defence and then scores past Vishal Kaith.
KICKOFF!
We are underway at the Tilak Maidan.
Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters
Hello and welcome to the LIVE match centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.