Live Blog

Chennaiyin FC 0-2 Kerala Blasters: Sahal doubles the lead for the Yellow Army

Kerala Blasters double their lead via a Sahal Abdul Samad strike...

Updated
Comments (0)
Sahal Abdul Samad, Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021/22
Getty Images

HALF TIME!

2021-12-22T14:48:08.035Z

Chennaiyin 0-2 Kerala Blasters

The visitors take a two-goal lead to halftime. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

38' GOOAAL

2021-12-22T14:38:26.106Z

Chennaiyin 0-2 Kerala Blasters

A poor clearance from Vishal Kaith finds Alvaro Vazquez close to the penalty box who sets up Sahal with a through ball. Sahal enters the box and takes a first time shot which gets stopped by Reagan Singh but Sahal finds the back of the net eventually from the rebound ball.

30' German misses a sitter!

2021-12-22T14:31:15.781Z

From a counter-attack, Mirlan Murzaev makes a run down the middle and then goes past a Kerala Blasters defender on the edge of the box before squaring the ball towards Germanpreet Singh who had one job of keeping the ball on target but the midfielder's shot goes wide.

27' Diaz's header goes wide!

2021-12-22T14:28:13.544Z

Adrian Luna curls in a cross from the right flank and Diaz has a free header to convert but he fails to keep the ball on target from a close range.

24' What a save by Gill!

2021-12-22T14:24:40.211Z

In a bid to clear a Chennaiyin Jessel Carneiro accidentally heads the ball towards his own goal but Prabhsukhan Gill makes a fantastic save to parry the ball away from goal. Close save for Blasters.

9' GOOAAL!

2021-12-22T14:09:14.914Z

Chennaiyin 0-1 Kerala Blasters

Blasters take an early lead as Jorge Diaz finds the back of the net. Puitea initiates the move as he lobs from the midfield for Diaz who goes past the last line of Chennaiyin defence and then scores past Vishal Kaith.

KICKOFF!

2021-12-22T14:00:21.020Z

We are underway at the Tilak Maidan.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters

2021-12-22T13:38:46.016Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE match centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.