Live Blog

Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC: Marina Machans take an early lead

Sajid Dhot hands Chennaiyin the lead...

Updated
Comments (0)
Chennaiyin FC, Hyderabad FC, ISL
ISL

Relentless Hyderabad!

2022-01-13T14:25:30.554Z

Hyderabad are trying hard to restore parity in the game as they keep raiding the Chennaiyin box.

13' GOAAL!

2022-01-13T14:14:55.051Z

Chennaiyin FC take the lead as Mohammed Sajid Dhot scores from Anirudh Thapa's delivery. Thapa curls in a free-kick inside the box and Dhot finds the back of the net with a clinical header.

KICK-OFF!

2022-01-13T14:00:08.000Z

We are underway in Bambolim.

Matchday Live!

2022-01-13T13:48:48.734Z

Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC.