Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC: Marina Machans take an early lead

Relentless Hyderabad!
2022-01-13T14:25:30.554Z
Hyderabad are trying hard to restore parity in the game as they keep raiding the Chennaiyin box.
13' GOAAL!
2022-01-13T14:14:55.051Z
Chennaiyin FC take the lead as Mohammed Sajid Dhot scores from Anirudh Thapa's delivery. Thapa curls in a free-kick inside the box and Dhot finds the back of the net with a clinical header.
KICK-OFF!
2022-01-13T14:00:08.000Z
We are underway in Bambolim.
Matchday Live!
2022-01-13T13:48:48.734Z
Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC.