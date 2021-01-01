Chennaiyin 0-0 East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

KICK-OFF!
2021-01-18T14:00:05Z
East Bengal get us underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
Bright, Pilkington and Maghoma starts together
2021-01-18T13:43:21Z
The three star attackers of East Bengal are starting together for the first time this season. Will we see a goal fest from East Bengal? All eyes will be on the trio.
An exciting match on the cards
2021-01-18T13:41:24Z
Both teams will be eyeing three points tonight. A win can take Chennaiyin to the top four on the league table while three points will help East Bengal take a major leap on the league table for the first time this season.
East Bengal's shooting prowess
2021-01-18T13:41:17Z
44% - @sc_eastbengal have the second-best shooting accuracy in the #ISL (44%), 33 of their 75 shots have been on target. Meanwhile, @ChennaiyinFC are 2nd from the bottom in terms of shooting accuracy (38.8%), 45 of their 116 shots have been on target. Contrasting.#ISL #CFCSCEB pic.twitter.com/ix3MsoG2C4— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 18, 2021
Robbie Fowler makes three changes
2021-01-18T13:16:53Z
The East Bengal lineup sees three changes from their last match. Anthony Pilkington, Ajay Chhetri and Surchandra Singh come in place of Matti Steinmann, Harmanpreet Singh and Rana Gharami.
One change in Chennaiyin lineup
2021-01-18T13:15:59Z
Csaba Laszlo makes one change in the Chennaiyin lineup which defeated Odisha in their last game. Edwin Vanspaul replaces Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev.
Team news!
2021-01-18T13:15:38Z
Matti sits out, Vanspaul starts
Chennaiyin vs East Bengal - Team news!#CFCSCEB #ISL pic.twitter.com/v6Oo4MG1Pi— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 18, 2021
Chennaiyin vs East Bengal
2021-01-18T13:11:47Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim in Goa.