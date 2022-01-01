Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs PSG, Manchester City vs Sporting CP

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Lionel Messi PSG 2022
Getty

Mbappe majesty?

2022-03-09T19:30:00.000Z

Madrid v PSG

Yes, let's talk about the man of the moment a little more, shall we?

Kylian Mbappe has won Ligue 1. He has won the World Cup. And - like Lionel Messi, his team-mate - he will likely win the Champions League one day too.

But in order to have a shot at it, he'll have to see off the club he looks set to call home. It is the stuff of scripting dreams - the future king of the Bernabeu, set to strike at the throne he could occupy, for a place in history. Tasty doesn't even cover it.

A legendary century

2022-03-09T19:25:00.000Z

Man City v Sporting

Three dream?

2022-03-09T19:20:00.000Z

Madrid v PSG

Only one can stand

2022-03-09T19:15:00.000Z

Madrid v PSG

Real Madrid remain the undisputed historical kings of Europe, and as recently as 2018, their hold on the Champions League remained fearsome. But they've been missing for three finals on the trot and despite their hopes in La Liga, they enter this match far from the favourites.

Against them stands Paris Saint-Germain, spearheaded by two men at opposite ends of their careers and with a Brazilian sandwiched in-between. Kylian Mbappe looks all but set to be the new hero of Santiago Bernabeu next term - but alongside Los Blancos' most famous enermy Lionel Messi, he'll hope to send them packing today.

Throw in Neymar, and it is an absolutely fearsome side that Mauricio Pochettino has up front. In the Spanish capital, will that be enough?

Kylian Mbappe Neymar PSG Real Madrid Champions League 2021-22
Getty/GOAL

Finally City's time to shine?

2022-03-09T19:10:00.000Z

Man City v Sporting

...then it could well be Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's men have made no secret that, with every domestic honour in their grasp, the Champions League is next.

But having choked at the final hurdle last year against Chelsea, it's been a bitter pill to swallow - and one that has driven them on this term.

Bar a collapse of legendary proportions, their 5-0 first leg win in Portugal means they will be rolling through to join Liverpool - legitimate rivals on several fronts now and arguably in better form - and Bayern. But which other heavyweight will join them too?

Phil Foden Manchester City 2021-22
Getty Images

About last night...

2022-03-09T19:05:00.000Z

Liverpool 0-1 Inter (2-1 aggregate)

But before we dive into the nitty-gritty of today's two dynamite clashes - well, one dynamite clash and a foregone conclusion, if we are honest - let's have a quick reminder who is already in the hat for the quarter-finals, yes?

Robert Lewandowski nabbed a rapid-fire hat-trick as Bayern Munich routed Red Bull Salzburg 7-1 for an 8-2 aggregate win, while Inter beat Liverpool on their own turf 1-0 - but without enough to overturn a first leg loss, as the Reds went through 2-1 on aggregate.

That's two of the last three European champions already in the mix. It's going to take a tough side to topple either of them - but if there is any who can do it...

Team News: Man City v Sporting

2022-03-09T19:04:00.000Z

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-03-09T19:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!