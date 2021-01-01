Champions League LIVE: Manchester City vs PSG, Liverpool vs Porto, Real Madrid also in action

Jurgen Klopp has rested some of his big names with Liverpool already through to the next stage as 19-year-old Tyler Morton makes his Champions League debut.

Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate and Takumi Minamino also come into the side, with Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota on the bench.

Veteran centre-back Pepe and the highly-rated Luis Diaz are named in the Porto line-up.