Champions League LIVE: Juventus vs Chelsea, plus Man Utd, Barcelona & Bayern Munich all in action

Chelsea aiming to change their luck in Italy
4 - Chelsea have lost each of their last four away games against Italian opposition in the UEFA Champions League, with each defeat coming against a different side – Inter in 2009-10, Napoli in 2011-12, Juventus in 2012-13 and Roma in 2017-18. Warning. pic.twitter.com/qTTbyOxCxQ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2021
Pogba sporting a fresh look
Paul Pogba's new look 👀 pic.twitter.com/HTJIy4tiBI— Goal (@goal) September 29, 2021
Full-time in early KOs
Wolfsburg-Sevilla lineups
Wolfsburg: Casteels - Mbabu, Lacroix, Bornauw, Roussillon - Guilavogui, Arnold, R. Steffen, Lukebakio, R. Baku - Weghorst.
Sevilla: Bono - Jesus Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Acuna - Fernando, Jordan, Gomez - Suso, Rafa Mir, Ocampos
Bayern Munich-Dynamo Kyiv lineups
Bayern: Neuer - Süle, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Sane; Lewandowski
Dynamo Kyiv: Bushchan, Mykolenko, Shabanov, Zabarnyi, Tymchyk, Sydorchuk, De Pena, Andrievskyi, Shaparenko, Tsygankov, Harmash
Another record for Ronaldo
178 - Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his 178th UEFA Champions League appearance, overtaking Iker Casillas as the player with the most appearances in the competition's history. Domain. pic.twitter.com/DsUn6iHIed— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2021
Man Utd-Villarreal lineups
Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles, Pogba, McTominay, Greenwood, B. Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo
Villarreal: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Moreno, Parejo, Capoue, Danjuma, Trigueros, Pino, Alcacer
Benfica-Barcelona lineups
Benfica (3-4-3): Vlachodimos; Otamendi, Vertonghen, Verissimo; Lazaro, Weigl, Joao Mario, Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Yaremchuk, Núñez.
Barcelona (3-5-2): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Piqué, Araujo, Dest; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Depay, Luuk De Jong.
Chelsea-Juventus lineups
Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Kovacic, Lukaku, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Havertz