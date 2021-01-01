Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Juventus vs Chelsea, plus Man Utd, Barcelona & Bayern Munich all in action

2021-09-29T18:45:56Z

Full-time in early KOs

2021-09-29T18:35:36Z

Atalanta have defeated Young Boys 1-0 at home, while Zenit cruised past Malmo with a 4-0 victory. 

Wolfsburg-Sevilla lineups

2021-09-29T18:32:53Z

Wolfsburg: Casteels - Mbabu, Lacroix, Bornauw, Roussillon - Guilavogui, Arnold, R. Steffen, Lukebakio, R. Baku - Weghorst.

Sevilla: Bono - Jesus Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Acuna - Fernando, Jordan, Gomez - Suso, Rafa Mir, Ocampos

Bayern Munich-Dynamo Kyiv lineups

2021-09-29T18:28:58Z

Bayern: Neuer - Süle, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Sane; Lewandowski

Dynamo Kyiv: Bushchan, Mykolenko, Shabanov, Zabarnyi, Tymchyk, Sydorchuk, De Pena, Andrievskyi, Shaparenko, Tsygankov, Harmash

Another record for Ronaldo

2021-09-29T18:24:05Z

Man Utd-Villarreal lineups

2021-09-29T18:20:00Z

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles, Pogba, McTominay, Greenwood, B. Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Villarreal: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Moreno, Parejo, Capoue, Danjuma, Trigueros, Pino, Alcacer

Benfica-Barcelona lineups

2021-09-29T18:16:21Z

Benfica (3-4-3): Vlachodimos; Otamendi, Vertonghen, Verissimo; Lazaro, Weigl, Joao Mario, Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Yaremchuk, Núñez.

Barcelona (3-5-2): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Piqué, Araujo, Dest; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Depay, Luuk De Jong.

Chelsea-Juventus lineups

2021-09-29T18:13:18Z

Juventus: Szczesny, De Ligt, Danilo, Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Bonucci, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Rabiot, Locatelli, Bentancur

Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Kovacic, Lukaku, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Havertz

GOAL: Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys

2021-09-29T18:07:20Z

The Serie A side take the lead after 68 minutes, with Duvan Zapata keeping the ball in before crossing for Matteo Pessina, who makes it 1-0 with a close-range finish.

Early UCL kick-offs

2021-09-29T18:03:14Z

Let's not forget that we do have two matches with about 25 minutes remaining: Atalanta are drawing Young Boys 0-0, while Zenit hold a 2-0 lead over Malmo.

Welcome to Goal's UCL blog

2021-09-29T18:00:10Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's live coverage of tonight's Champions League matches! We've got some big teams in action, including a high-profile matchup between Juventus and Chelsea, with Man Utd, Barca and Bayern among the other clubs playing this evening. 