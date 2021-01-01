Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Club Brugge vs Man City, Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid and all the action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Ederson Manchester City 2021
Getty

The kids are alright

2021-10-19T16:40:00Z

Ajax v Dortmund

Should PSG regret letting Nkunku leave for Leipzig?

2021-10-19T16:35:00Z

PSG v Leipzig

"I wish Paris Saint-Germain all the happiness in the world," Christopher Nkunku said in an interview with Onze Mondial in the summer of 2021.

He does not have any hard feelings towards the club that raised him, but he does not miss it either.

And as Nkunku prepares to step back on the Parc de Princes pitch for just the second time since leaving for RB Leipzig in 2019, the 23-year-old Frenchman could hardly be in better form

Michael Yokhin has the story here.

Belgian delights

2021-10-19T16:30:00Z

Brugge v Man City

Salah or Suarez? Only one winner in Liverpool legends debate

2021-10-19T16:25:00Z

Atletico v Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand was adamant when asked to compare Mohamed Salah and Luis Suarez, and why wouldn’t he be?

“I’d take Mo Salah,” insisted the former Manchester United and England defender. “What he’s done in the last four seasons, I think he’s immense."

The two are expected to spar tonight and ahead of that, Neil Jones has explained why there is only one winner as to who is a Liverpool legend. (Hint: it's not the one who has a track record of biting people.)

Mohamed Salah Luis Suarez Liverpool GFX
Getty/Goal

Not a happy house

2021-10-19T16:20:00Z

Atletico v Liverpool

What next for Sterling amid Man City uncertainty?

2021-10-19T16:15:00Z

Brugge v Man City

While there have been rumours and counter-rumours over the past month or so, Raheem Sterling certainly upped the ante on Thursday when he revealed that he would consider a move away from Manchester City if it offered the opportunity of more minutes on the pitch.

"If there was the option to go somewhere else for more game time, I would be open to it," Sterling said during an interview at the Financial Times Business of Sport US summit in New York. "Football is the most important thing to me."

The England international is back on the bench for this game and you can read more of our man Jonathan Smith's musings here as we build up to kick-off.

Raheem Sterling Manchester City GFX
Getty/Goal

Team News: Brugge v Man City

2021-10-19T16:05:00Z

Grealish starts for visitors

Today's order of play

2021-10-19T16:03:00Z

Once more, the cream of the European crop dive into battle against each other, as the long road to next year's final continues to hot up. There has already been a fair number of shocks in this one - and there could be plenty more today. In order of play, we've got:

1745: Besiktas v Sporting CP
1745: Club Brugge v Manchester City
2000: Ajax v Borussia Dortmund
2000: Atletico Madrid v Liverpool
2000: Inter v Sheriff Tiraspol
2000: Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig
2000: Porto v Milan
2000: Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid

(All times BST)

Kylian Mbappe PSG Angers Ligue 1 15102021
Getty

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-10-19T16:00:00Z

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

There's only one show in town today - and it's the biggest club football one of them all. (No, not the Copa Libertadores, the other biggest club football one of them all.)

It's Champions League time once more, as matchweek three of the group stages gets underway - and judging by the roller-coaster of the campaign so far, there's going to be no shortage of action tonight!

Jack Grealish Manchester City 2021-22
Getty