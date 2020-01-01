Bengaluru 0-1 Jamshedpur: Stephen Eze guides the Men of Steel to victory

Full Time!
Bengaluru 0-1 Jamshedpur.
Stephen Eze scored the only goal of the match in the 79th minute to seal a crucial win for Jamshedpur FC over Bengaluru FC on Monday in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Fatorda Stadium.
In an evenly fought contest, the Nigerian defender netted the solitary goal with a header off Aniket Jadhav's low cross to seal vital three points for the Men of Steel. Jamshedpur overtake Bengaluru on the league table as they climb up to the third position with 13 points from nine matches. The Blues, on the other hand, went down to the fourth position with 12 points from eight games.
95' Cleiton's free-kick goes wide!
Added time: 5 minutes.
85' Rehenesh comes to Jamshedpur's rescue
83' Mobashir's ambitious effort goes just wide!
79' GOALL!!! Stephen Eze gives Jamshedpur the lead!
Stephen Eze scores!Lima enters the box from the left and finds Aniket on the right flank with a square ball. Aniket curls in a low cross inside the box and Eze heads the ball inside the goal.
Cooling break!
67' Bengaluru substitutions - Paartalu OUT Fran IN, Opseth OUT Brown IN.
62' Back to back chances for Jamshedpur!
59' Jamshedpur substitution - Isaac IN Jackichand OUT.
56' Chhetri close to score again!
Battle of the midfields!
Second half!
Half time!
Bengaluru 0-0 JamshedpurIt's all square after the first 45 minutes of play. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
Added time: 3 minutes.
44' Jacki's header just goes above crossbar!
35' Chhetri comes close to score again!
33' Bengaluru should have been in front!
Cooling break!
End to end football.
17' Valskis! What have you done!
10' Chhetri comes close to score!
3' Rehenesh keeps Opseth's shot out of goal.
2' Free-kick to Bengaluru close to the penalty box.
Kick-off!
Bengaluru the most disciplined side so far!
Aitor Monroy returns!
Cuadrat makes two changes.
Team News!
Here's how the two teams are lining up.
