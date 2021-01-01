Live Blog

Bengaluru vs East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Old foes Bengaluru and East Bengal come face to face for the first time in ISL history...

Bengaluru, East Bengal
ISL

Moosa's first ISL match as head coach, Fowler suspended

2021-01-09T13:25:10Z

This will be Naushad Moosa's first match as Bengaluru boss. The club parted ways with former coach Carles Cuadrat a few days back. On the other end, there will be no Robbie Fowler in the East Bengal match as the Liverpool legend is suspended for getting two yellow cards.

Both teams will be eyeing three points

2021-01-09T13:23:11Z

Both East Bengal and Bengaluru will hope to end the first phase of the league with three points. The Red and Golds have remained unbeaten in their last four matches and are a much improved sides now from where they were at the beginning of the season but they have just won once in the season. The Blues, on the other hand, are on the back of three consecutive losses and will hope to turn things around.

East Bengal have the edge in H2H battle

2021-01-09T13:17:34Z

The two clubs have met each other 10 times which include I-League, Federation Cup and Super Cup clashes. East Bengal have won six times while Bengaluru have won four. The last time these two sides came face to face was in the final of the Super Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar where the Blues routed the Red and Golds 4-1. 

Just one change in East Bengal XI

2021-01-09T13:11:54Z

Jacques Maghoma returns to the East Bengal starting lineup replacing Aaron Holloway. Anthony Pilkington remains absent from the matchday squad. Daniel Fox, who picked up a red card in the FC Goa tie will feature against Bengaluru as earlier today, is red card was cancelled by AIFF's Disciplinary Committee.

Four changes in the Bengaluru lineup

2021-01-09T13:09:41Z

Interim coach Naushad Moosa makes four changes in the Bengaluru lineup which lost to Mumbai City in their last match. Parag Shrivas, Ajith Kumar, Erik Paartalu and Udanta Singh come in place of Harmanjot Khabra, Pratik Chaudhari, Deshorn Brown and Kristian Opseth.