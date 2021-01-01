Bangladesh 0-1 India: Follow the SAFF Championship 2021 action LIVE

Second half resumes
One change for IndiaThe second half gets underway with Thapa making way for Brandon
Half-time: Bangladesh 0-1 India
Not too many chances created in the first half with India converting off one of couple of their openings. Not a performance up to the liking of Igor Stimac, however, losing the ball on quite a few occasions but pretty dominant overall otherwise. They started playing with a little bit more fuidity towards the end of the half.
Bangladesh have been more reliant on counterattacks. Oscar Bruzon, who has taken over from Jamie Day ahead of the tournament, has evidently asked his his side to keep the ball as much as they can. They do need to create better openings for themselves in order to stay in contention for a result from the tie.
40' Gurpreet's diving save
Gurpreet dives full length to his left to block Biplo Ahamed's attempt of finding the far post from the left off a quick counter-attack by Bangladesh.
Liston did ask for a save from Anisur minutes earlier as well, when the ATK Mohun Bagan attacker shot straight at the rival goalkeeper.
38' CHHETRIIII
Pele's record in sight
Chhetri is one short of equaling it
India's Sunil Chhetri has now scored his 76th international goals and is now just one strike short of equalling Brazilian legend Pele's record of 77 goals.
26' Who else but Chhetri
India take the leadPritam Kotal releasing Udanta on the right flank who cuts back a pass for Chhetri. The Indian skipper blasts the ball past Anisur Rahman in the Bangladesh goal.
Nearly a blunder
Bangladesh playing at home?
The support in the stands could well suggest that Bangladesh are as good as playing at home. Their every forward move is cheered. Sana had to prevent Matin Miah from latching on to a cross from the left on the last occasion.
Not much created by the Indian contingent in attack, other than perhaps Liston Colaco's delivery from the right wing cleared away by Bishwanath Ghosh.
KICK-OFF!
Bangladesh vs India is underwayIt's kick-off in Male. Bangladesh in green and India in blue.
Can India start with a win?
India bench
TEAM NEWS
India XI vs Bangladesh
India's SAFF Championship 2021 opener
Bangladesh vs IndiaHello and welcome to the live updates of the SAFF Championship 2021 clash between Bangladesh and India at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.