Bangladesh 0-1 India: Follow the SAFF Championship 2021 action LIVE

Not too many chances created in the first half with India converting off one of couple of their openings. Not a performance up to the liking of Igor Stimac, however, losing the ball on quite a few occasions but pretty dominant overall otherwise. They started playing with a little bit more fuidity towards the end of the half.

Bangladesh have been more reliant on counterattacks. Oscar Bruzon, who has taken over from Jamie Day ahead of the tournament, has evidently asked his his side to keep the ball as much as they can. They do need to create better openings for themselves in order to stay in contention for a result from the tie.

