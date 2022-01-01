ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Odisha FC - Follow ISL action Live

50' Arshdeep comes to Odisha's rescue
Ashutosh Mehta curls in a brilliant low cross inside the box from the right flank and David Williams manages to keep his header on target but Arshdeep stops the ball from a point blank range.
Second half!
We go again!
Half time!
It's all square after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
29' Another chance for ATK Mohun Bagan!
David Williams makes a run down the middle and finds Liston with a through ball inside the box. The Indian attacker tries to place his shot into the far past but it goes out of play.
27' Mongil to the rescue again!
David Williams receives a pass on the left flank and finds Roy Krishna inside the box with a perfect pass but Mongil does well to press Krishna inside the box as the Fijian shoots wide.
14' Mongil saves the day!
Manvir Singh follows a through ball inside the box and squares the ball into the middle. David Williams pounces on it and tries to slot the ball home but Victor Mongil does a brilliant interception at the last moment and denied the Australian from scoring.
KICK-OFF!
We are underway!
Matchday Live
Hello and welcome to the Live Match Centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha.