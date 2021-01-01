ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City: Bartholomew Ogbeche on target as Islanders extend lead at the top of the table

FULL TIME!
ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City
Mumbai City FC extended their lead at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table to five points after the 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday at the Fatorda Stadium.
Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the only goal of the match in the 69th minute from Hugo Boumous' assist to seal full points for the Islanders.
Sergio Lobera's ended the first phase of the league with 25 points from 10 matches while ATK Mohun Bagan managed to accumulate 20 in 10 games.
92' Tiri's header goes wide!
90' Mumbai City - Substitution
85' Mumbai City - Substitution
83' Mourtada Fall makes a crucial block
80' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution
Cooling break!
73' Arindam stops Le Fondre's attempt
72' Mumbai City - Substitution
69' GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City
Ogbeche gives Mumbai the leadHernan Santana wins a ball from Edu Garcia in their own half and makes a run down the middle before finding Boumous on the edge of the box. Boumous holds the ball and then back flicks it towards Ogbeche who finds the back of the net with a swerving shot.
End to end stuff!
58' Edu Garcia hits the post!
55' Arindam fists Ranawade's shot away
53' Amrinder stops Garcia's free-kick
51' Free-kick to ATK Mohun Bagan close to thebox
50' Pronay Halder's shot goes above crossbar
49' Free-kick to ATK Mohun Bagan
46' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution
SECOND HALF!
HALF-TIME!
ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Mumbai CityIt's all square after the first 45 minutes but Mumbai City are clearly the better side of the two. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
46' Bipin's shot blocked by Pritam
41' Goddard's free-kick cleared
40' Free-kick to Mumbai on the right flak
33' ATK Mohun Bagan's backline looks solid
Cooling break!
16' Mumbai City playing exquisite football
11' Goal line clearance by ATK Mohun Bagan defenders
5' Tiri averts danger by clearing Bipin's cross
KICK-OFF!
The clash of the titans!
Rock-solid defenses!
Two changes in the Mumbai City XI
Three changes in ATK Mohun Bagan lineup
Team news!
Ogbeche starts, Hernandez back from injury
