ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 Bengaluru FC: Mariners open 2021 AFC Cup group stage with a win

FULL TIME: ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 Bengaluru FC
Mariners get the better of the Blues
ATK Mohun Bagan have defeated Bengaluru FC 2-0 in the opening game of the 2021 AFC Cup Group D action at the Maldives national football stadium, on Wednesday.
Roy Krishna broke the deadlock with a header from close range in the 39th minute and left back Subhasish Bose (46') doubled the lead in the first minute of the second half.
89' Krishna gets a breather
84' Late efforts by Bengaluru
79' Liston Colaco's ATKMB debut
First change for ATKMB
72' Bidyananda Singh replaces Hugo BoumousThe Frenchman made a solid ATK Mohun Bagan debut. Boumous' last piece of action minutes ago was off a free-kick that he sent in low and straight on target that Gurpreet had to deal with and a short pass from the resultant corner wherein Krishna found Pritam Kotal who didn't have enough power behind his attempt.
Bengaluru trying all options
More changes by PezzaiuoliParag Shrivas (69') and Leon Augustine (68') have replaced Roshan Singh and Sunil Chhetri respectively.
Where is Sunil Chhetri?
The skipper is no where to be seenThe previous minute saw a diagonal delivery intended for the Bengaluru FC captain but for a handball by Bose. Cleiton's setpiece is averted by Tangri but Chhetri has seen far less of the ball on the day than we are used to.
Double change for Bengaluru
Marco Pezzaiuoli is looking for repair workSarthak Golui makes way for Ajith Kumar and Bidyashagar replaces Udanta. Ajith had started on the bench against Club Eagles wherein Ashique Kuruniyan suffered a knock. Ajith at right back now. How will he fare this season? Udanta had a off day today.
53' Amrinder saves
Roshan and Silva combiningCleiton Silva receives the ball back from Roshan Singh and takes a shot at goal with his right foot. There was a bit of a movement in the air but Amrinder got a hand to it and Carl McHugh was at hand to clear the remains as the Brazilian charged for a second attempt.
46' BOSE MAKES IT 2!
ATMB 2-0 BFCDavid Williams squares the ball in for Bose, who makes the right first touch with his back towards Farooq, with enough power on his left-footer on the turn to beat Gurpreet in goal. It was Bose's header en route goal that was deflected in goal for the opener.
Second half resumes
Bengaluru make one changeDanish Farooq replaces Ajay Chhetri as the second half kicks off
HALF-TIME: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru FC
Hugo Boumous with a brilliant first halfATK Mohun Bagan have dominated the first half over Bengaluru FC, in particular with the performance of Hugo Boumous who nearly created the opener in the opening 25 minutes before eventually delivering the goods for a familiar name in Roy Krishna on the scoresheet. Sunil Chhetri was barely found in action for the Blues with players like Udanta Singh looking a bit off colour while there was nothing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu could have done for the goal besides a couple of saves before it.
39' ROY SCORES!
ATK Mohun Bagan have taken the leadSuperb presence of mind with his delicate change of direction just in front of the formidable Gurpreet as Bose headed a Boumous flag-kick goalward. That last touch made all the difference it needed to make in the Mariners finally taking the lead.
Bengaluru looking rusty
Gurpreet has to stay alert
Third crucial save of the matchGood movements between Boumous and Krishna - the latter doing well inside the box and set up the Frenchman in return. The Bengaluru custodian keeping the Blues in this for now. ATK Mohun Bagan are certainly looking the better of the two teams so far.
30' Williams tests Gurpreet
Roy oh Roy!
Boumous brillianceWhat a goal that could have been. Boumous working his way on the right flank and somehow landing the ball to Krishna on the far side. Just a tad bit close to Gurpreet. A nice long ball.
21' Gurpreet blocks out Boumous
No clear chance as yet
Both clubs have been stringing in a couple of good passes in the middle. Bengaluru, however, a bit guilty of giving the ball away a bit too easily as Sunil Chhetri is yet to get in the thick of the action.
On the other side, Hugo Boumous is so far forced to drop down and help the ball forward which in a way doesn't directly help in the Mariners' attacking intent with Roy Krishna trying to hold the ball as much as possible.
Who is filling in for Jhingan?
With Sandesh Jhingan's move to Croatian top tier side HNK Sibenik, how well do you think will players like Sumit Rathi and Deepak Tangri fill in the void?
Although playing a bit of a deeper role in the middle, Tangri has shown a bit of a physical presence already in this clash as he took on Cleiton Silva, while the youngster is also capable of playing at the back. Meanwhile, Rathi will be looking for a lot more action than last season this time around.
Good start on the evening
KICK-OFF
ATK Mohun Bagan in their traditional green and maroon stripesThe Blues in white kick things off at the Maldives national football stadium
Here's how the bench looks
ATKMB subs: Arindam, Avilash, Bidyananda, Sahil, Liston, Engson, Ricky, Kiyan, Mehta, Abhishek.
BFC subs: Ralte, Pratik, Muirang, Ajith, Parag, Danish, Rohit, Bidashagar, Sivasakthi.
TEAM NEWS
Amrinder Singh, Deepak Tangri, Hugo Boumous make their ATKMB debut
The all-Indian clash
ATKMB vs BFCHello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the 2021 AFC Cup clash between Indian Super League (ISL) rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC
Making it through the playoffs
Jayesh Rane’s 25th-minute strike in Bengaluru FC's playoff tie against Club Eagles of Maldives on Sunday have earned the Blues a spot in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup.
After a third-place finish in the 2019-20 ISL league stage handed them a place in the qualifiers of the competition, the Blues started off with a 5-0 win against Nepal Army back in April. Bengaluru now kick-off their group stage run with a clash against ATK Mohun Bagan.