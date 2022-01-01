Live Blog

Al Jazira 0-0 Mumbai City FC - Follow AFC Champions League action Live

The Islanders are high on confidence after their maiden ACL win against Iraq's Airforce Club in their last game...

30' Bheke's attempt goes above the crossbar

2022-04-14T17:45:27.182Z

Ahmed Jahouh sends a long ball inside the box and Rahul Bheke tries to lob the ball over the Al Jazira custodian but it goes above the crossbar!

18' Nawaz to the rescue!

2022-04-14T17:33:17.023Z

Al Jazira's Bruno Oliveira attempts a shot on goal from a close range but Nawaz collects the ball comfortably in the end.

9' Early subsitution

2022-04-14T17:24:32.842Z

An injured Amey Ranawade has been replaced by Mehtab Singh. Early blow for the ISL side.

Kick-off!

2022-04-14T17:15:58.885Z

We are underway.

Matchday Live

2022-04-14T17:01:52.526Z

Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's AFC Champions League tie between UAE's Al Jazira Club and India's Mumbai City FC.