30' Bheke's attempt goes above the crossbar
Ahmed Jahouh sends a long ball inside the box and Rahul Bheke tries to lob the ball over the Al Jazira custodian but it goes above the crossbar!
18' Nawaz to the rescue!
Al Jazira's Bruno Oliveira attempts a shot on goal from a close range but Nawaz collects the ball comfortably in the end.
9' Early subsitution
An injured Amey Ranawade has been replaced by Mehtab Singh. Early blow for the ISL side.
Kick-off!
We are underway.
Lineups
📋LINE-UPS | 🇦🇪 @AlJaziraFC_EN 🆚 @MumbaiCityFC 🇮🇳— #ACL2022 (@TheAFCCL) April 14, 2022
Fresh from their historic first win, the Islanders take on the bottom placed Emirati side, as they look to earn maiden points in Group 🅱️ tonight 🧐
Matchday Live
Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's AFC Champions League tie between UAE's Al Jazira Club and India's Mumbai City FC.