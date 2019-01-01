Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Senegal through to Afcon semi-finals after narrow win over Benin

Senegal recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win over Benin to book their place in the semi-finals. Our second LIVE match is between South Africa and Nigeria

Updated
Comments()
BackpagePix

Three minutes of added time

2019-07-10T17:49:27Z

There will be three minutes of added time at the end of 90 minutes... 

Red card to Verdon!!

2019-07-10T17:42:58Z

The defender stops Sadio Mane from taking a shot from outside the box, and he is red-carded...

CLOSE!!

2019-07-10T17:34:27Z

Senegal comes close to doubling their lead as Benin scramble inside their own but eventually clear their lines. This match is exciting. 

AND THE GOAL IS DENIED!!

2019-07-10T17:33:45Z

VAR rules against Sadio Mane for the second time in this match. This one looked very close.

SADIO MANE SCORES!!!

2019-07-10T17:31:33Z

Mane beats the offside trap and faces the goalkeeper. He rounds the Benin goalkeeper before finding the back of the net. We now wait for VAR to confirm if it was offside as the referee ruled it out... 

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!!!

2019-07-10T17:28:16Z

Senegal are in front through a Gueye goal from Sadio Mane's assist. The Senegalese midfielder made a fantastic run into the box and he fires past the goalkeeper to make it 1-0 to Teranga Lions. 

WHOOOOOOAAAA!!!

2019-07-10T17:24:36Z

Lucky escape for Senegal as the ball goes around the post from what was goalkeeper Gomis' mistake following a back pass. Gomis tried to pass the ball to one of his teammates, but he fluffed his pass and nearly scored an own goal. That was close!  

Just less than 30 minutes to go...

2019-07-10T17:21:40Z

Benin has nothing to lose...

2019-07-10T17:17:56Z

VAR intervened

2019-07-10T17:14:30Z

Looks like the referee had to confirm with the VAR panel if that Mane goal was indeed offside... 

 

GOOOOOAAAAALLL!!! NO GOAL!!

2019-07-10T17:11:39Z

Senegal finds the back of the net through Sadio Mane, but the offside flag is up against the Senegal international. The referee doesn't need VAR to confirm if it was indeed an offside. 

POTE!!!

2019-07-10T17:06:09Z

Benin threaten in the early stages of the second period as they storm into the Senegalese box, and Pote fires towards goal, but it is too close to the goalkeeper. 

We are back underway...

2019-07-10T17:04:05Z

Benin gets the ball rolling for the second-half... 

Benin hold their own against Senegal

2019-07-10T16:46:34Z

The final five minutes of the first-half belong Senegal

2019-07-10T16:41:15Z

Still no goalless...

2019-07-10T16:31:48Z

CLOSE!!

2019-07-10T16:25:24Z

Mikael Pote backheels a free-kick from inside the Senegalese box. However, his effort goes inches off target. A good improvisation by the Benin striker. 

VAR comes into effect

2019-07-10T16:00:03Z

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) comes into effect tonight. Let's see how the officials handle it... 

Hello Africa!

2019-07-10T15:36:39Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of the Afcon 2019 quarter-final match between Benin and Senegal. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host this evening. Benin and Senegal take on each other at the 30 June Stadium. Stay tuned.  