Who's your money on?
Betting Preview: Senegal v Algeria: Desert Foxes to score first https://t.co/7hbS1GzP7L pic.twitter.com/2nBsrY0NuO— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 18, 2019
Your Afcon finalists
Senegal 🇸🇳 and Algeria 🇩🇿 will battle for #AFCON2019 title - but just how much do you know about the two sides? 🤔 👇 pic.twitter.com/y5zdfNPWyX— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 18, 2019
In his own words: Belmadi
Algeria and Senegal are on another psychological level - Belmadihttps://t.co/rILcBDpumH pic.twitter.com/gzgiVnG4VV— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 19, 2019
In his own words: Cisse
This generation of Senegal🇸🇳 players are the best – Aliou Cisse— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 19, 2019
Do you agree? #AFCON2019https://t.co/usK4ySgUgr pic.twitter.com/LXmB5rMF5N
Our Preview
Senegal vs Algeria: TV channel, live stream, team news & Africa Cup of Nations final preview https://t.co/QfAcP5xcs8 pic.twitter.com/srH4XVuJoL— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 19, 2019
The starting line-ups from Goal!
Who's meeting who?
🇸🇳🆚🇩🇿for the 🏆#SENALG #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/WbUzmT1H3g— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 19, 2019
Good luck Gana from Everton
🇸🇳 | Good luck in the #AFCON2019 final tonight, Gana! 💙 pic.twitter.com/OpplZsrw14— Everton (@Everton) July 19, 2019
This how Cairo looks like tonight
This is how we do it in our land of Africa 🌍#SENALG #CelebrateAfrica #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/xG4pK8Ybyj— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 19, 2019
Starting XI: Senegal v Algeria
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #SENALG #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/tDcW1xFdQ4— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 19, 2019