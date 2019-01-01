Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Senegal and Algeria through, Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire advance, Bafana Bafana on the brink

Thank You Africa!
Group C full-time scores— Goal Tanzania (@GoalTanzania) July 1, 2019
Tanzania 🇹🇿 0-3 🇩🇿 Algeria
Kenya 🇰🇪 0-3 🇸🇳 Senegal#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Ig8hwKc9dn
Congratulations to Senegal!
We have our second Group C qualifier, @FootballSenegal 🇸🇳#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/zkhmsekMA9— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Man of the match: Sadio Mane
#TotalAFCON2019— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
And the winner of the Total Man of the Match is Sadio Mane!#KENSEN #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/XeT6Mw0hbP
Full-time stats: Kenya v Senegal
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #KENSEN pic.twitter.com/thdbhp6OwR— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Full-time stats: Tanzania v Algeria
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #TANALG pic.twitter.com/aIlRmwQq80— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
FULL-TIME
FULL TIME | Tanzania - Algeria 0-3 #TotalAFCON2019 #TANALG pic.twitter.com/G22qkng7i9— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
FULL TIME | Kenya - Senegal 0-3 #TotalAFCON2019 #KENSEN pic.twitter.com/UQsKYWZm3h— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Tanzania still trailing Algeria
Dakika ya 89': Tanzania 0-3 Algeria.— Azam TV (@azamtvtz) July 1, 2019
Tazama #AzamUTV .
.#TaifaStars #AFCON #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #Egypt2019 #AzamTVUpdates #Sports #Michezo #TANZANIA #ALGERIA #TANALG pic.twitter.com/gB16rs0zBw
As things stand...
GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!!
PENALTY FOR SENEGAL!!! RED CARD FOR OTIENO!!
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!
Sadio Mane makes it 2-0 after a beating his markers for pace outside the box. No chance for Matasi.
GOOOOAAAL | S. MANE scores a goal for Senegal. Kenya - Senegal 0-2 #TotalAFCON2019 #KENSEN pic.twitter.com/BVHWuTBEtj— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLL!!!
Senegal take the lead. Sarr slams the rebound into the back of the net after Matasi had punched the ball out of the danger.
GOOOOAAAL | I. SARR scores a goal for Senegal. Kenya - Senegal 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #KENSEN pic.twitter.com/OmvEjm7D5b— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Algeria make a change
SUBSTITUTION | Algeria: A. GUEDIOURA comes in for I. BENNACER #TotalAFCON2019 #TANALG pic.twitter.com/AoILC91E4Q— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Kenya still in with a chance to qualify for the Last 16
Into the second 45.— Futaa.com (@Futaacom) July 1, 2019
Kenya 0-0 Senegal
Tanzania 0-3 Algeria#FutaaLive #CAF #AFCON2019
As it stands...
🇰🇪 Kenya 0-0 Senegal 🇸🇳— Goal (@goal) July 1, 2019
🇹🇿 Tanzania 0-3 Algeria 🇩🇿
As it stands, Algeria, Kenya and Senegal will all qualify for the #AFCON2019 knockout stages#KENSEN #TANALG pic.twitter.com/VClHp5tbjx
We're back underway
We are into the final 45 minutes of the two games.
SECOND HALF | The second half of Tanzania - Algeria is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #TANALG pic.twitter.com/RBRml2x7yY— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
SECOND HALF | The second half of Kenya - Senegal is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #KENSEN pic.twitter.com/kbAdDQcJtO— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
First-half stats: Tanzania v Algeria
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #TANALG pic.twitter.com/8QRnZgUriE— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
First-half stats: Kenya v Senegal
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #KENSEN pic.twitter.com/xoyN3ec1t3— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
HALF-TIME: Tanzania 0-3 Algeria
HALF-TIME | Tanzania - Algeria 0-3 #TotalAFCON2019 #TANALG pic.twitter.com/PtnDRQqVKE— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
HALF-TIME: Kenya 0-0 Senegal
HALF-TIME | Kenya - Senegal 0-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #KENSEN pic.twitter.com/7fSxF0G9SH— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!
Ounas makes it 3-0 for Algeria and his second of the night. This is surely beyond Tanzania.
GOOOOAAAL | A. OUNAS scores a goal for Algeria. Tanzania - Algeria 0-3 #TotalAFCON2019 #TANALG pic.twitter.com/coWtbXoMYa— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
A win for Kenya?
What's your prediction?
Kenya is playing a good game. A win for Kenya #AFCON2019 #RisingForTheGoal #KENSEN— Rim Ronney (@RimRonney) July 1, 2019
WATCH: Sadio Mane's saved penalty courtesy of SuperSport
Sadio Mane has his penalty saved ❌🧤— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 1, 2019
Senegal's star goes low which sees Patrick Matasi get down well to his right to deny the #TerangaLions the lead against Kenya. Will it come back to haunt them in their pursuit of a spot in the #AFCON2019 round of 16? pic.twitter.com/BotQdHcldX
GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!!!
OUNAS DOUBLE ALGERIA'S LEAD!!! Tanzania are finding it difficult to contain Algeria, who have already qualified for the knockout stages.
GOOOOAAAL | A. OUNAS scores a goal for Algeria. Tanzania - Algeria 0-2 #TotalAFCON2019 #TANALG pic.twitter.com/wsnOY4lbih— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!
Slimani scores for Algeria
GOOOOAAAL | I. SLIMANI scores a goal for Algeria. Tanzania - Algeria 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #TANALG pic.twitter.com/BTBX4tbnDJ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
MANE'S PENALTY SAVED!!!
The Liverpool striker's casual penalty is easily saved by goalkeeper Matasi. There was no power behind the ball. A disappointing penalty by Mane.
What a save!!!! 🙌🙌#kenya🇰🇪 0 - 0 #senegal🇸🇳 #AFCONikoKBC #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #HarambeeStars #KENSEN ^ME— KBCChannel1TV (@KBCTelevision) July 1, 2019
PENALTY SENEGAL!!
CLOSE!!
Algeria the stronger of the two sides
#Algeria 0-0 #Tanzania - a dead rubber game - and despite #LesFennecs making 9 changes they are still the stronger team in the opening 18 minutes the #TaifaStars are giving it a go though. #BBCAFCON #AFCON2019— Nick Cavell BBC Africa (@BBC_NickCavell) July 1, 2019
It remains goalless
10’— Footy-Ghana.com 🇬🇭 (@FootyGhana) July 1, 2019
1. Tanzania 🇹🇿 0-0 🇩🇿 Algeria
2. Kenya 🇰🇪 0-0 🇸🇳 Senegal#FootyAfcon #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019
OLUNGA WITH A CHANCE!!!
Olunga almost gave us the lead but his effort goes off and he appears to be tripped. Kenyan players are appealing for a penalty but the referee is not interested.— Artstanding Digital (@ArtstandingKE) July 1, 2019
8’ Kenya 0-0 Senegal #KenyaVsSenegal #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #HarambeeStars #KENSEN
Kick-off
KICK OFF | The match Kenya - Senegal has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #KENSEN pic.twitter.com/FMbO7wtPWs— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
KICK OFF | The match Tanzania - Algeria has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #TANALG pic.twitter.com/QSVTmdVClH— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Will Tanzania stand up and be counted?
Can the Taifa Stars 🇹🇿 get their desired victory when they face Algeria🇩🇿? pic.twitter.com/AYQVIorT2d— Goal Tanzania (@GoalTanzania) July 1, 2019
TEAM NEWS
Afcon 2019: Dennis Odhiambo and Philemon Otieno return for Kenya against Senegal https://t.co/FJf7OV8CfC pic.twitter.com/sfqS8QWtaf— Goal Kenya (@GoalcomKenya) July 1, 2019
In his own words: Kenya coach Migne
Kenya ready for one of Afcon 2019's favourites Senegal - Migne https://t.co/3Xo2kMjP7E pic.twitter.com/YBZjrN7a8w— Goal Kenya (@GoalcomKenya) June 30, 2019
Which five Kenyan players will be key against Algeria?
Michael Olunga and the key players for Kenya against Senegal.. https://t.co/V6hA2r1A1s @OgadaOlunga #Tunaweza pic.twitter.com/fPzhCA3XNa— Goal Kenya (@GoalcomKenya) July 1, 2019
Starting XI: Kenya v Senegal
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #KENSEN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/cTUHYvv1HG— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Starting XI: Tanzania v Algeria
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #TANALG #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/A9hj4eeAc1— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Tanzania v Algeria and Kenya v Senegal
The final matches of Group C will also be LIVE on Goal!The final matches of Group C will also be LIVE on Goal!
Our match reports
Twitter reaction
Once again Bafana Bafana were handed progress on a plate, v a Morocco team already qualified for L16 and not pushing hard v SA, but Bafana still managed to drop concentration & lose in the last minute. Baxter paid for his gutless tactics in playing for a stalemate. #Afcon2019— Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) July 1, 2019
Another 1 of many issues I have with the #Afcon2019 format is team's who win 1 & lose 2 can progress to the KO stage. Same in Euros and many tourno's now. Such team's like @BafanaBafana don't deserve progress. If they do they will play for 0-0 & a penalty shootout. Not inspiring— Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) July 1, 2019
Eish madoda, get your calculators 😭#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/2l3O3NNl0K— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 1, 2019
Group D results
Group D full-time scores 👇👇— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 1, 2019
🇳🇦 Namibia 1-4 Cote d'Ivoire 🇨🇮
🇿🇦 South Africa 0-1 Morocco 🇲🇦#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/6ERWYKuhJn
Bafana need favours to advance
The best third-placed table as things stand... Now #Bafana are waiting for favours. pic.twitter.com/sEYEKYMAtU— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) July 1, 2019
Bafana have to wait...
An emphatic win for the Ivory Coast over Namibia and victory for Morocco over South Africa sees the #AtlasLions and the #LesÉléphants secure automatic qualification to the round of 16. #BafanaBafana will need to wait for the other results to see if they advance.#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/lyYo7HhZ9r— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 1, 2019
Full-time stats: South Africa v Morocco
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #RSAMAR pic.twitter.com/NAY8ud0zsr— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
FULL-TIME: South Africa v Morocco
FULL TIME | South Africa - Morocco 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #RSAMAR pic.twitter.com/XalRYc5jEb— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Full-time stats: Namibia v Cote d'Ivoire
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #NAMCIV pic.twitter.com/WqFnPX4nBl— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
FULL-TIME: Namibia 1-4 Cote d'Ivoire
FULL TIME | Namibia - Cote d'Ivoire 1-4 #TotalAFCON2019 #NAMCIV pic.twitter.com/r8wQyFtuYB— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!!
Morocco break the hearts of South Africa with a goal as we approach the final minutes of the game. It's Boussoufa with a sublime finish to dent Bafana's dreams of advancing to the knockout stages.
GOOOOAAAL | M. BOUSSOUFA scores a goal for Morocco. South Africa - Morocco 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #RSAMAR pic.twitter.com/MKvlI3H07k— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Here's the moment that #BafanaBafana hearts were broken as Morocco score a 90th-minute winner which ensures the Atlas Lions and Ivory Coast advance to the AFCON round of 16. For South Africa, it's the waiting game now... pic.twitter.com/cY1VDFFs7R— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 1, 2019
Bafana's game plan unclear?
I still don't understand what #BafanaBafana 's game plan was. This is embarrassing.— Balushi Hlakudi (@dimohlakudi) July 1, 2019
What are #BafanaBafana training what combinations are they doing what is technical team saying about this?— SizweSaMantungwa (@CeezLeo_Khalifa) July 1, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!
Cote d'Ivoire put the game beyond the Namibians with a fourth of the night. It's Cornet who puts the final nail in Namibia's coffin. 4-1 the scoreline.
GOOOOAAAL | M. CORNET scores a goal for Côte d'Ivoire. Namibia - Cote d'Ivoire 1-4 #TotalAFCON2019 #NAMCIV pic.twitter.com/uiihauG274— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Everyone wants Lorch, including Steven Pienaar
Come on coach we’ve seen enough,time to give Lorch a run out #BafanaBafana— Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) July 1, 2019
We will never see Thembinkos Lorch at this #AFCON19 under Baxter 🤬#BafanaBafana— Viwe Pobana (@Viwe_Pobana) July 1, 2019
No Lorch 💔😢#RSAMAR #AFCON19 #BafanaBafana— Vee (@_moghel_) July 1, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!
Zaha restores Cote d'Ivoire's two-goal lead with a fine finish. The Elephants lead Namibia by 3-1.
GOOOOAAAL | W. ZAHA scores a goal for Côte d'Ivoire. Namibia - Cote d'Ivoire 1-3 #TotalAFCON2019 #NAMCIV pic.twitter.com/AilcHmcaJG— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Kekana replaces Zungu
SUBSTITUTION | South Africa: H. KEKANA comes in for B. ZUNGU #TotalAFCON2019 #RSAMAR pic.twitter.com/chMHV7wNVv— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Have Bafana been that terrible?
#RSAMAR Look at that sub 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Where is #Lorch— peetee (@I_luvRunning) July 1, 2019
Let’s campaign #FireBaxter #BafanaBafana #AFCON2019
Ayi, Percy Tau is playing something else today - he does not deserve a praise #BafanaBafana #AFCON2019— Tshepo Seokoma (@Seokoma) July 1, 2019
Mothiba out, Veldwijk in
#RSAMAR Lebo Mothiba out and Lars Veldwijk In ..#BafanaBafana #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/vhFqQgxY1M— Anti-BS (@Anti__Bullshit) July 1, 2019
Williams keeping Bafana in the game
#AFCON2019 #BafanaBafana #AtlasLions— IOL Sport (@IOLsport) July 1, 2019
74' En-Nesyri with a close range effort but it straight to Williams.
Ronwen Williams has been impressive
Ronwen Williams is doing the Lord’s work #BafanaBafana #AFCON2019— Miss Lee⚽👠 (@TheeMissLee) July 1, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!
Namibia pull one back through Kamatuka
GOOOOAAAL | J. KAMATUKA scores a goal for Namibia. Namibia - Cote d'Ivoire 1-2 #TotalAFCON2019 #NAMCIV pic.twitter.com/wprFmBD3wZ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Goalscorer Gradel makes way...
SUBSTITUTION | Côte d'Ivoire: M. CORNET comes in for M. GRADEL #TotalAFCON2019 #NAMCIV pic.twitter.com/6JJGhSWyvK— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Namibia make a change
SUBSTITUTION | Namibia: W. STEPHANUS comes in for M. PAPAMA #TotalAFCON2019 #NAMCIV pic.twitter.com/FFK1nLaB7o— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
MOROCCO HIT THE WOODWORK
WOODWORK! Morocco! Cracking strike from outside the box. @ronwen30 had it covered though, obviously! #AtlasLions 0-0 #bafanabafana first real threat we've seen from mighty Morocco! #AFCON2019— Neal Collins (@nealcol) July 1, 2019
It remains 0-0 between South Africa and Morocco
60' @BafanaBafana 0-0 Morocco #AFCON2019— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 1, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!
Cote d'Ivoire double their lead through a deflected Serey Die attempt. Namibia surely, going home after 90 minutes...
#AfricaCupofNations— La Pelota Girando (@ballspinning) July 1, 2019
Grupo D
3° Fecha
58'#Namibia 🇳🇦 0 - #CostadeMarfil 🇨🇮 2 (39' Gradel, 58' Die)
🏟 30 de Junio, El Cairo 🇪🇬
GOOOOAAAL | D. SEREY scores a goal for Côte d'Ivoire. Namibia - Cote d'Ivoire 0-2 #TotalAFCON2019 #NAMCIV pic.twitter.com/HWPsYhiWtf— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Morocco make a change
SUBSTITUTION | Morocco: Y. AIT BENNASSER comes in for K. EL AHMADI #TotalAFCON2019 #RSAMAR pic.twitter.com/qC7sunNXjU— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Cote d'Ivoire still lead Namibia
SECOND HALF:— Fredrick Gyan-Mante (@Freddie_GH) July 1, 2019
1. South Africa 🇿🇦 0-0 🇲🇦 Morocco
2. Namibia 🇳🇦 0-1 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast #FootyAfcon #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019
MKHIZE SHOOTS!!
We're back underway...
Group D half-time scores 👇👇— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 1, 2019
🇳🇦 Namibia 0-1 Cote d'Ivoire 🇨🇮
🇿🇦 South Africa 0-0 Morocco 🇲🇦#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/XseGudWnI5
ANALYSIS
Again no supply for Lebo Mothiba and another horror show from Hlanti #AFCON2019 #BafanaBafana— mashudu (@mashoodoZ) July 1, 2019
No combination play,no cohesion,we can't even keep the ball,defence looks suspect...difficult to see where our goal will come from #AFCON2019 #BafanaBafana— Prince Nkoe (@magicprince) July 1, 2019
First-half stats: South Africa v Morocco
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #RSAMAR pic.twitter.com/Bk2SEiiymS— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
First-half stats: Namibia v Cote d'Ivoire
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #NAMCIV pic.twitter.com/dEgc7SOZo1— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME | Namibia - Cote d'Ivoire 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #NAMCIV pic.twitter.com/lBFzKYnL8v— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
HALF-TIME | South Africa - Morocco 0-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #RSAMAR pic.twitter.com/N0DyR4cPgs— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Was Cote d'Ivoire's goal offside?
I didn't know that #offside_goals are still accepted in #AFCON2019 @Namibia vs @CIV— Robert Ngalu (@mobyah) July 1, 2019
GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!
Gradel fires Cote d'Ivoire into the lead despite Namibia's dominance in the opening minutes of the half. 1-0 to Cote d'Ivoire.
#AFCON2019 – Goal Alert: Namibia 0-1* Cote d'Ivoire *(Gradel 40‘) #SSFootball— SuperSport Blitz (@SuperSportBlitz) July 1, 2019
CHANCE FOR COTE D'IVOIRE!!
First big chance for Ivory Coast... Wilfried Bony fails to lob the keeper after he stumbled out of his box. Lucky escape Namibia. #AFCON2019— John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) July 1, 2019
What do fans make of SA v Morocco game so far?
These Morrocans are very physical and are getting away with too many fouls 😤#RSAMAR #AFCON2019 #BafanaBafana @M_Letsholonyane— 🇿🇦Maholo Rathaba 🇿🇦 (@maholo_rathaba) July 1, 2019
This game #RSAMAR doesn't have that thing 😣😪😪😪 there is no drive ,fire and spirit to make it exciting and entertaining ,seems like both teams are being cautious & doing nothing 😪😪😪 #AFCON2019 #BafanaBafana need to show some determination to win this thing— Major General (@EliasChinemore) July 1, 2019
CLOSE!!
Will Namibia score first?
Two brilliant chances for Namibia so far. Header wide by Shalulile and good save from a close range shot by Gbohouo. Ivory Coast have been poor. #AFCON2019— John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) July 1, 2019
Namibia giving Cote d'Ivoire a headache
Namibia have definitely been better than the Ivory Coast so far. The Ivorians haven’t been convincing in both performances and results all tournament, and honestly the Namibians have just missed an opportunity that they should have buried. (0-0)#AFCON2019 #NAMCIV— Football Chatters (@FootballChat555) July 1, 2019
No goals at both venues
21' South Africa 0-0 Morocco;— DiskiAfrika (@DiskiAfrika) July 1, 2019
Cote D'Ivoire 0-0 Namibia#AFCON2019
Head-to-head: South Africa v Morocco
Bafana don't have to win to go through. Here's why...
But @BafanaBafana can still go thru, ONLY IF... Namibia wins and they draw#AFCON2019— Mutshidzi Ḽigege 🙏🏽 (@LigegeSpeaks) July 1, 2019
Spurs rally behind Serge Aurier
🇨🇮 Good luck to @Serge_aurier whose Ivory Coast take on Namibia in today's #AFCON Group D clash. #AFCON2019 ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/rUwQPsQ29t— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 1, 2019
A frantic start to the first half
Both teams are full of running in the opening minutes of the game.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 1, 2019
0-0.#AFCON2019
Corner for Bafana
3' Bafana Bafana gets a corner and Tau whips it in but there is an infringement.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 1, 2019
0-0#AFCON2019
Kick-off
KICK OFF | The match Namibia - Cote d'Ivoire has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #NAMCIV pic.twitter.com/o3IkHEe0zR— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
KICK OFF | The match South Africa - Morocco has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #RSAMAR pic.twitter.com/Sw5f9hMtj3— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Our exclusive interview with Dumisa Ngobe
Dumisa Ngobe: Bafana Bafana must not respect Morocco https://t.co/LoL03sjpMj pic.twitter.com/u4u6FQrJ8Q— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 29, 2019
TEAM NEWS
Serero starts while Mokotjo and Williams return for #BafanaBafana's Morocco🇲🇦 showdown. https://t.co/EgiHHOlUjV pic.twitter.com/vRCLChrIUD— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 1, 2019
In his own words: Stuart Baxter
Afcon 2019: Stuart Baxter explains why it's unfair to compare current Bafana Bafana team with class of 1996 https://t.co/MYRGQLBqQv pic.twitter.com/Saa6NahbcI— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 1, 2019
Bafana are in the house
#BafanaBafana always arrives in style😂🕺and #AtlasLions just joined the house!🎉#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/r4HgYGhyTB— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
The dressing rooms: Namibia v Cote d'Ivoire
30 June stadium's dressing rooms are all ready for #LesÉléphants and #BraveWarriors tonight 🔥#TotalAFCON2019 #NAMCIV pic.twitter.com/q54jB1I5oZ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Starting XI: Namibia v Cote d'Ivoire
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #NAMCIV #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/PL5pQ5SQ4l— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Starting XI: South Africa v Morocco
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #RSAMAR #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Cthdu0UG7O— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019