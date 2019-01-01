Jordan Ayew dribbles past the goalkeeper but his shot hits the woodwork on its way out. That was very close for ...

35’ Close!! Jordan Ayew goes one-on-one with the goalkeeper, beats the shot stopper but ricochets off the post, Andre Ayew’s rebound effort has been blocked. 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019