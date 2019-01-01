Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Benin and Ghana go through, Mali finish top of Group E

Benin, Ghana and Cameroon advance, while Mali finish top of Group E

Should Bafana really back Angola to win?

2019-07-02T20:23:33Z

Score update

2019-07-02T20:17:35Z

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!

2019-07-02T19:39:37Z

Haidara scores for Mali

It remains goalless between Angola and Mali

2019-07-02T19:25:27Z

Will Angola secure a draw against Mali?

2019-07-02T19:09:10Z

Bafana's fate in Angola's hands

2019-07-02T19:04:08Z

Who will finish top of Group F?

2019-07-02T17:17:42Z

Bafana getting their calculators ready

2019-07-02T17:12:23Z

AYEW HITS THE WOODWORK

2019-07-02T16:35:14Z

Jordan Ayew dribbles past the goalkeeper but his shot hits the woodwork on its way out. That was very close for Ghana...

It remains goalless between Guinea-Bissau and Ghana

2019-07-02T16:31:16Z

Group F permutations

2019-07-02T16:22:18Z

Hello Africa!

2019-07-02T15:33:26Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of the two Group F matches. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again tonight. 