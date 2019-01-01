Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Bafana Bafana battle Cote d'Ivoire in Monday's first match

Follow our live coverage of the Afcon 2019 encounter between Cote d'Ivoire and South Africa right here

Updated
Getty Images

2019-06-24T14:16:00Z

Goal picked five Bafana Bafana players we believe would be key for this encounter. 

As expected, Percy Tau is in that list... 

 

TEAM NEWS

2019-06-24T14:13:22Z

Stuart Baxter announced his starting line-up for this encounter earlier today. Let's take a look at who's in and who's out...

 

Hello Africa!

2019-06-24T14:10:19Z

Hi everyone, welcome to today's live blog. Goal is bringing you South Africa against Cote d'Ivoire from Al Salam Stadium. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be guiding you through every action. We will get to see what football fans on social media are saying about the game.