Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Algeria face Kenya, Senegal too strong for Tanzania and Morocco edge Namibia to top Group D

Morocco narrowly edged out Namibia, while Senegal eased past Tanzania in Sunday's second match. Follow Algeria against Kenya Live on Goal now!

Goal Kenya.

INJURY NEWS

2019-06-23T19:19:57Z

Kenya have confirmed that Joash Onyango will not be available for this encounter against Algeria due to injury. Onyango has been trending on social media for the past few weeks... 

 

 

Algeria v Kenya

2019-06-23T19:08:16Z

Our final match of the involves Algeria and Kenya. Follow the action LIVE on Goal!

Harambee Stars are looking to upset the odds against a very formidable Algerian side. Who's your money on? 

Our final score graphic

2019-06-23T19:00:42Z

FULL-TIME

2019-06-23T18:51:27Z

The final whistle has been blown. Senegal claim the three points while Tanzania walk away without a point. Diatta is the man of the match. He was superb all round for the Teranga Lions. Tanzania need to go back to the drawing board and regroup for their next match. 

Three minutes of stoppage time

2019-06-23T18:48:43Z

The match officials have added three minutes to the end of 90. Surely, Senegal are home and dry. 

Sadio Mane the talking point on social media

2019-06-23T18:39:45Z

Senegal in control

2019-06-23T18:35:55Z

As things stand, Senegal top Group C with three points. It doesn't look like Tanzania will recover from this setback.  

GOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-23T18:22:31Z

And it has arrived! Senegal double their lead through a Diatta thunderbolt from outside box. What a wonderful strike by the 20-year-old! 

ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY FOR SENEGAL

2019-06-23T18:12:01Z

Senegal continue to pile the pressure on Tanzania as Ndiaye squanders a chance to double his team's lead from inside the box.

MANULA PULLS OFF A GREAT SAVE!!!

2019-06-23T18:04:35Z

Tanzania goalkeeper Manula does brilliantly to keep his side in the game as he fingertips Diatte's header over the crossbar. The Senegalese tried to head past the Tanzanian shot-stopper. It remains 1-0 to Senegal

Second-half kicks off

2019-06-23T18:04:05Z

We are back underway for the second half...

HALF-TIME ANALYSIS

2019-06-23T17:49:36Z

HALF-TIME

2019-06-23T17:48:40Z

It's Senegal 1-0 Tanzania at the end of the first half. 

FREE-KICK TO SENEGAL

2019-06-23T17:41:51Z

Tanzania look very disjointed in midfield and that alone has left their defence vulnerable. Balde takes the free-kick, but Ndiaye's overhead kick sails over the crossbar from inside the box. Senegal still lead by 1-0 with less than five minutes to go before the end of the first 45 minutes.  

GOAL? NO GOAL!!

2019-06-23T17:34:17Z

Senegal thought they had doubled their lead there, but the referee saw something he didn't like inside the Tanzania box, and waves his hands in the air to declare the goal illegitimate. The Senegalese are not happy with the call. 

GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!

2019-06-23T17:26:17Z

Keita Balde scores for Senegal as he blasts his left-footed shot low into the bottom corner. The goalkeeper should have done better there to stop the shot. 1-0 to Senegal.  

Sane stretchered off the pitch

2019-06-23T17:22:08Z

The Senegal international gets injured and he will receive medical attention. He is been taken off the pitch with a stretcher. There are already concerns that he may not come back. 

Senegal unbeaten in eight matches

2019-06-23T17:20:20Z

Emmanuel Amuneke: In his own words

2019-06-23T17:16:38Z

SIDE-NETTING!!

2019-06-23T17:06:58Z

Niang does well to get behind the Tanzanian back four. However, he places his shot wide - it hits the wrong side of the net. That was a great opportunity for Senegal. Tanzania should be worried. 

SUPERB SAVE!!

2019-06-23T17:03:25Z

Tanzania goalkeeper Manula makes himself big to block Diatta's attempt from close range.  

Kick-off

2019-06-23T17:01:01Z

Tanzania gets the encounter underway... 

Tanzania starting XI

2019-06-23T17:00:36Z

Senegal starting XI vs Tanzania

2019-06-23T16:59:45Z

SENEGAL TEAM NEWS

2019-06-23T16:56:58Z

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has had to settle for a place on the Senegal bench. Will Senegal be able to do it without their star man? 

FULL-TIME

2019-06-23T16:21:50Z

Heartbreak for Namibia as the referee blows his whistle for full-time. Morocco claim all the points at stake and go top of Group after a narrow 1-0 win. 

OWN GOAL!!

2019-06-23T16:18:09Z

Morocco is assisted by Keimuine, who heads past Kazapua to hand the opposition the lead. 1-0 to Morocco.  

GOOOAAAALLL!!!

2019-06-23T16:16:52Z

Morocco break the deadlock!!! 

Final 10 minutes

2019-06-23T16:07:21Z

We are into the final 10 minutes of the game. And it is still goalless at Al Salam Stadium. Morocco would definitely rue the missed chances should the game end in a goalless draw. 

KAZAPUA SAVES NAMIBIA!!!

2019-06-23T16:00:08Z

A deflected attempt by Morocco from inside the Namibian box, but Kazapua recovers to make a great save with his right foot. 

Amrabat gives away a free-kick

2019-06-23T15:54:46Z

It has been a tough game for Morocco, who came into this game as strong favourites. Namibia are holding their own so far and have given nothing away in terms of possession. Their defence has also been solid. 

FINE SAVE BY KAZAPUA!!

2019-06-23T15:48:05Z

Another shot by the Moroccans but Namibia goalkeeper Kazapua produces a fine save to keep his team in the game. 

Namibia under siege

2019-06-23T15:43:56Z

Ricardo Mannetti is up on his feet and certainly not impressed with how his team is handling the pressure from Morocco. Renard's men are really looking for a goal. 

MOROCCO PROBE!!

2019-06-23T15:35:50Z

Morocco is taking the game to Namibia. Surely, Herve Renard motivated them at half-time.  

Start of the second half

2019-06-23T15:32:52Z

The second half is underway. Namibia gets the ball rolling...

Pressure on Morocco?

2019-06-23T15:24:08Z

Namibia head coach Ricardo Mannetti admitted in yesterday's press conference that the pressure is on Morocco to win this match. 

The Namibians have certainly made it difficult for Morocco so far. But can they hold on and snatch a point? 

 

HALF-TIME

2019-06-23T15:16:39Z

We have come to the end of the first 45 minutes, and it remains goalless at Al Salam Stadium. 

Ziyech proving too much for Namibia

2019-06-23T15:09:25Z

The scoreline may be 0-0 but Ziyech is in the thick of things for Morocco. He has had a fantastic game so far. And Namibia should try and close him down in order to avoid conceding a goal in this half. 

Penalty shout for Morocco!!

2019-06-23T15:03:07Z

Amrabat goes down inside the Namibian box, but the referee isn't interested despite all the noise from the players and fans for a penalty. Play on, says the match official.  

Interesting facts about Namibia

2019-06-23T14:58:52Z

Coach Ricardo Manetti and assistant coach Ronnie Kanalelo both played in South Africa. The two coaches were part of the Namibian squad that participated in the 1998 Afcon finals.  

KETJIJERE STRIKES!!!

2019-06-23T14:47:38Z

Namibia find their way into the Moroccan half, and some poor defending sees the ball fall on Ketjijere, who has a clean strike. 

However, his attempt goes over the crossbar. A decent attempt by the Namibians so far. 

WATCH: Morocco v Namibia stats

2019-06-23T14:44:25Z

With both sides still trying to settle down, watch our stats here: 

 

 

WHAT A SAVE!!

2019-06-23T14:40:34Z

Morocco find some space to have a shot at goal. Dirar is given enough time to take an aim at Kazapua, but the Namibian goalkeeper is well-positioned to make a great finger-tip save. 

Sunday's fixtures

2019-06-23T14:38:56Z

This is one of the three matches we will be covering for you today. Here's a list of today's fixtures: 

 

Kick-off

2019-06-23T14:31:12Z

We are underway... Please share your final score predictions on social media, and we will try our best to publish them right here.

Head-to-head

2019-06-23T14:21:05Z

Morocco and Namibia have met six times before. Morocco won five of those matches while the other ended in a draw. This means Namibia hasn't beaten Morocco in any of their previous six match. A tough encounter ahead for the Southern African nation.  

Hello Africa!

2019-06-23T14:16:35Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our coverage of Afcon 2019 match day three. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again today as we continue to bring you nothing but the best of the tournament on Goal. 