AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: India 0-0 Iran - Follow LIVE

Hosts India take on Iran in their opening match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022...

Manhisha Kalyan, India vs Iran, AFC Women's Asian Cup
51' Chance for India!

2022-01-20T15:10:52.322Z

Manisha Kalyan sends the ball from the left along the ground for Pyari inside the box who manages to get a touch of the ball but it goes just wide!

Second Half!

2022-01-20T15:04:55.000Z

We go again!

HALF TIME!

2022-01-20T14:48:05.959Z

It's all square after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

34' Indumathi misses an easy Chance!

2022-01-20T14:36:17.448Z

Indumathi attempts a shot from a very close range inside the box after Pyari miskicks from the edge of the penalty area but Indumathi's shot sails above the crossbar! An easy chance missed!

30' Manisha's header goes high!

2022-01-20T14:30:47.322Z

Indumathi sends a cross in from the right flank and Manisha Kalyan attempts a header but it goes above the crossbar!

24' Indumathi's attempt!

2022-01-20T14:25:05.423Z

Indumathi attempts a shot from distance but it just flies above the crossbar!

18' Iran's shot goes wide!

2022-01-20T14:20:24.854Z

A long ball from the Iran defence finds Negin Zandi inside the box after an Indian defender's header guides the ball to her but thankfully for India, Zandi fails to keep her shot on target.

16' Manisha's attempt!

2022-01-20T14:17:26.263Z

Indumathi finds Manisha Kalyan on her left with a through ball and the Indian attacker goes for goal instead of keeping a cross for Pyari inside the box but the ball drops on the roof of the goal.

12' Chance for Iran!

2022-01-20T14:13:27.627Z

Samaneh Chahkandi curls in a free-kick inside the Indian box and skipper Behnaz Taherkhani attempts a header on goal but it comes off the crossbar. Close save for the hosts!

10' India in ascendancy

2022-01-20T14:10:39.780Z

It's India who are enjoying more possession of the ball and raiding the Iran box but are yet to create any major chance in the goal mouth.

KICK-OFF!

2022-01-20T14:01:37.530Z

We are underway in Navi Mumbai.

A mouthwatering encounter on the cards!

2022-01-20T13:57:45.604Z

India are ranked 55th in the world while Iran are in the 70th position in the latest FIFA rankings.

Iran XI

2022-01-20T13:54:54.019Z

Zohreh Koudaei (GK), Melika Motevalli, Ghazaleh Banitalebi, Zahra Sarbali, Behnaz Taherkhani (C), Samaneh Chahkandi, Negin Zandi, Melika Mohammadi, Fatemeh Adeli, Hajar Dabbaghi, Sana Sadeghi.

India XI

2022-01-20T13:52:24.087Z

Aditi Chauhan (GK); Dalima Chhibber, Ashalata Devi (C), Manisha Panna, Sanju Yadav; Anju Tamang, Indumati K, Ratanbala Devi, Sandhya Ranganathan; Pyari Xaxa, Manisha Kalyan.

China off to a flying start!

2022-01-20T13:50:43.337Z

The tournament kicked off with China thrashing Chinese Taipei 4-0 earlier in the day.

Matchday Live

2022-01-20T13:37:52.521Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Match Centre of today's AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between India and Iran at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India.