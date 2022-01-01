AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: India 0-0 Iran - Follow LIVE

51' Chance for India!
Manisha Kalyan sends the ball from the left along the ground for Pyari inside the box who manages to get a touch of the ball but it goes just wide!
Second Half!
We go again!
HALF TIME!
It's all square after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
34' Indumathi misses an easy Chance!
Indumathi attempts a shot from a very close range inside the box after Pyari miskicks from the edge of the penalty area but Indumathi's shot sails above the crossbar! An easy chance missed!
30' Manisha's header goes high!
Indumathi sends a cross in from the right flank and Manisha Kalyan attempts a header but it goes above the crossbar!
24' Indumathi's attempt!
Indumathi attempts a shot from distance but it just flies above the crossbar!
18' Iran's shot goes wide!
A long ball from the Iran defence finds Negin Zandi inside the box after an Indian defender's header guides the ball to her but thankfully for India, Zandi fails to keep her shot on target.
16' Manisha's attempt!
Indumathi finds Manisha Kalyan on her left with a through ball and the Indian attacker goes for goal instead of keeping a cross for Pyari inside the box but the ball drops on the roof of the goal.
12' Chance for Iran!
Samaneh Chahkandi curls in a free-kick inside the Indian box and skipper Behnaz Taherkhani attempts a header on goal but it comes off the crossbar. Close save for the hosts!
10' India in ascendancy
It's India who are enjoying more possession of the ball and raiding the Iran box but are yet to create any major chance in the goal mouth.
KICK-OFF!
We are underway in Navi Mumbai.
A mouthwatering encounter on the cards!
India are ranked 55th in the world while Iran are in the 70th position in the latest FIFA rankings.
Iran XI
Zohreh Koudaei (GK), Melika Motevalli, Ghazaleh Banitalebi, Zahra Sarbali, Behnaz Taherkhani (C), Samaneh Chahkandi, Negin Zandi, Melika Mohammadi, Fatemeh Adeli, Hajar Dabbaghi, Sana Sadeghi.
India XI
Aditi Chauhan (GK); Dalima Chhibber, Ashalata Devi (C), Manisha Panna, Sanju Yadav; Anju Tamang, Indumati K, Ratanbala Devi, Sandhya Ranganathan; Pyari Xaxa, Manisha Kalyan.
China off to a flying start!
The tournament kicked off with China thrashing Chinese Taipei 4-0 earlier in the day.
Matchday Live
Hello and welcome to the Live Match Centre of today's AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between India and Iran at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India.