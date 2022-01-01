Live Blog

AFC Cup Live: Gokulam Kerala 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

The Mariners look to start their AFC Cup campaign on a winning note against Gokulam Kerala...

ATK Mohun Bagan

65' GOOAALLL!!! 3-1 for Gokulam!

2022-05-18T12:27:04.053Z

Luka Majcen completes his brace

Fletcher has outmuscled Ashutosh to win the ball and send Majcen through and the latter has made no mistake to beat Amrinder once again.

57' GOOAALL! Gokulam Kerala!!!

2022-05-18T12:19:56.686Z

Rishad PP on target

Fletcher makes the sprint on the left side and finds his man with a cut back pass as Rishad has beaten Amrinder with a well placed shot in the left bottom corner.

53' BAGAN EQUALISE

2022-05-18T12:15:04.727Z

Kotal on target

Pritam Kotal directs a Liston Colaco flag-kick into the net as the Gokulam Kerala defense has been left wanting for this one.

51' GOKULAM PULL AHEAD!!

2022-05-18T12:12:42.140Z

Luka Majcen scores

Brilliant team work by the Malabarians for this goal as Benny wins the ball a little outside the box to release Zaman on the right side who pulls back a pass for Luka Majcen to finish.

Second half underway

2022-05-18T12:08:21.000Z

Can Gokulam Kerala strike first after keeping the Mariners from scoring in the first half? Or will ATK Mohun Bagan make this half count for the goals?

Nil-nil at half-time

2022-05-18T11:52:33.000Z

Gokulam Kerala have managed to soak in the pressure as ATK Mohun Bagan had the better or nearly of the chances in the first half with Krishna coming close on a few occasions other than attempts from the likes of Kauko and Williams.

Gokulam defending well

2022-05-18T11:45:57.000Z

It should be a huge morale booster for Gokulam to go into the break without conceding a goal.

Hakku doing just about enough to put Krishna off balance as the latter's header goes wide. Liston saw an attempt go wide, too, while Uvais did well to ward off Manvir, and Dagar to punch out a Krishna cross from the left that was intended for Liston.

38' David Williams...Close!

2022-05-18T11:39:01.000Z

Williams fancies a shot from the edge of the box and it doesn't miss by much on the far side as it's just about missed the top right corner.

Tiri is out injured

2022-05-18T11:37:44.700Z

Ashutosh is readying up to replace him

Tiri has hurt himself in a tackle on Luka Majcen. The Spaniard is booked on his way out on the stretcher.

29' JONI KAUKO!

2022-05-18T11:31:37.000Z

A little feeble off the feet of Joni Kauko but it counts as another opportunity for the Mariners that is saved by Dagar rather comfortably this time. Drinks break.

Gokulam holding on

2022-05-18T11:26:41.000Z

Aminou Bouba holds his ground to effect the clearance as Liston is unable to pounce on a loose ball in the area.

What a counter!

2022-05-18T11:20:00.000Z

Amrinder forced to pull a save as Gokulam attempt to string a move off the counter and Fletcher sees his certain shot on target kept out by Amrinder.

18' OFF THE POST!!

2022-05-18T11:19:21.255Z

Much closer this time by Krishna who delayed from taking a hasty shot at goal as he teased his marker a bit before pulling the trigger. The ball however came off the inside of the post before Dagar could breath easy. It was a good pass by Kauko for this chance.

16' ROY KRISHNA!!!

2022-05-18T11:17:26.524Z

Liston doing well to turn his marker in Hakku on the left wing but his cross from the left is hit over by Krishna from yards away.

Gokulam's attempt

2022-05-18T11:12:05.000Z

First chance for Gokulam this, as Emil Benny - who scored one of the two goals in the 2-1 win against Mohameddan that handed the Malabarians the I-League title - has chipped that a bit harder than it was needed. Goes over.

Testing Dagar

2022-05-18T11:06:17.000Z

Roy Krishna decides to take a surprise shot to test the alertness of Dagar in the Gokulam goal. The goalkeeper looked a little shaken by the way he put in that block but did the job for his side.

KICK-OFF!

2022-05-18T11:00:32.000Z

It's kick-off between Gokulam Kerala and ATK Mohun Bagan!

TEAM NEWS

2022-05-18T10:45:00.000Z

Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan

An all-Indian fixture!

2022-05-18T10:30:20.000Z

It's Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan taking on newly crowned I-League champions Gokulam Kerala who are making their debut in the Asian competition after managing to retain their domestic crown.