65' GOOAALLL!!! 3-1 for Gokulam!
Luka Majcen completes his brace
Fletcher has outmuscled Ashutosh to win the ball and send Majcen through and the latter has made no mistake to beat Amrinder once again.
57' GOOAALL! Gokulam Kerala!!!
Rishad PP on target
Fletcher makes the sprint on the left side and finds his man with a cut back pass as Rishad has beaten Amrinder with a well placed shot in the left bottom corner.
53' BAGAN EQUALISE
Kotal on target
Pritam Kotal directs a Liston Colaco flag-kick into the net as the Gokulam Kerala defense has been left wanting for this one.
51' GOKULAM PULL AHEAD!!
Luka Majcen scores
Brilliant team work by the Malabarians for this goal as Benny wins the ball a little outside the box to release Zaman on the right side who pulls back a pass for Luka Majcen to finish.
Second half underway
Can Gokulam Kerala strike first after keeping the Mariners from scoring in the first half? Or will ATK Mohun Bagan make this half count for the goals?
Nil-nil at half-time
Gokulam Kerala have managed to soak in the pressure as ATK Mohun Bagan had the better or nearly of the chances in the first half with Krishna coming close on a few occasions other than attempts from the likes of Kauko and Williams.
Gokulam defending well
It should be a huge morale booster for Gokulam to go into the break without conceding a goal.
Hakku doing just about enough to put Krishna off balance as the latter's header goes wide. Liston saw an attempt go wide, too, while Uvais did well to ward off Manvir, and Dagar to punch out a Krishna cross from the left that was intended for Liston.
38' David Williams...Close!
Williams fancies a shot from the edge of the box and it doesn't miss by much on the far side as it's just about missed the top right corner.
Tiri is out injured
Ashutosh is readying up to replace him
Tiri has hurt himself in a tackle on Luka Majcen. The Spaniard is booked on his way out on the stretcher.
29' JONI KAUKO!
A little feeble off the feet of Joni Kauko but it counts as another opportunity for the Mariners that is saved by Dagar rather comfortably this time. Drinks break.
Gokulam holding on
Aminou Bouba holds his ground to effect the clearance as Liston is unable to pounce on a loose ball in the area.
What a counter!
Amrinder forced to pull a save as Gokulam attempt to string a move off the counter and Fletcher sees his certain shot on target kept out by Amrinder.
18' OFF THE POST!!
Much closer this time by Krishna who delayed from taking a hasty shot at goal as he teased his marker a bit before pulling the trigger. The ball however came off the inside of the post before Dagar could breath easy. It was a good pass by Kauko for this chance.
16' ROY KRISHNA!!!
Liston doing well to turn his marker in Hakku on the left wing but his cross from the left is hit over by Krishna from yards away.
Gokulam's attempt
First chance for Gokulam this, as Emil Benny - who scored one of the two goals in the 2-1 win against Mohameddan that handed the Malabarians the I-League title - has chipped that a bit harder than it was needed. Goes over.
Testing Dagar
Roy Krishna decides to take a surprise shot to test the alertness of Dagar in the Gokulam goal. The goalkeeper looked a little shaken by the way he put in that block but did the job for his side.
KICK-OFF!
It's kick-off between Gokulam Kerala and ATK Mohun Bagan!
TEAM NEWS
Gokulam Kerala vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Team News 🗞️— Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) May 18, 2022
Sharif Mukhammad leads while Thahir Zaman and Rishad get starts in our AFC Cup Opener against ATK Mohun Bagan 💥💥 #GKFC #Malabarians #AFCCUP pic.twitter.com/3KIVpEI7Og
Roy Krishna returns to lead the line! 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #AFCCup2022 #MarinersInAsia
An all-Indian fixture!
It's Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan taking on newly crowned I-League champions Gokulam Kerala who are making their debut in the Asian competition after managing to retain their domestic crown.