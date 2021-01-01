Bengaluru FC vs Nepal Army Club: Follow the AFC Cup action LIVE!

52' Two minutes, two goals
Blues extend their leadUdanta made the run and initiated the move off which Cleiton tamed a pass to Khabra whose cross found Chhetri inside the box. The skipper made no mistake to make it 2-0
51' Bengaluru break the deadlock
Bheke scores!
Bengaluru finally break the deadlock as Rahul Bheke nods in a Cleiton Silva flagkick
51' GOAAALLL! Cleiton swings the corner in and RAHUL BHEKE NODS HOME. 1-0 to the Blues! #WeAreBFC #BFCvTAFC pic.twitter.com/wFNIWgERBp— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) April 14, 2021
Half-time: 0-0
29' - BFC 0, TAFC 0
Goalless in the opening 15 minutes
Game underway
Tribhuvan Army FC XI
There are no foreigners in the Nepali side as it's an army teamTAFC XI: Biwash, Bikash, Deepak, Bimap, Suman, Sesehang, Santosh, Tamang, Bibek, Gautam, Nawayug. Subs: Anish, Amrit, Jitendra, Sudil, Ashish, Rajeev, Basnet, Padam.
TEAM NEWS
Chhetri is back for Bengaluru
Here's how Bengaluru FC are lining up against Nepal Army Club 📝— Goal India (@Goal_India) April 14, 2021
Musavu-King makes his debut 💪#BFCvTAFC #BluesInAsia #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/IwPxjdghF2
The Blues are back in Asia!
Bengaluru begin their qualification campaign
The 2021 AFC Cup qualification gets underway for Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru who take on Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC at the GMC Stadium in Goa.
Bengaluru are in the preliminary round two of the 2021 AFC Cup by finishing third in the league stage of the 2019-20 ISL.