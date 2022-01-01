ATK Mohun Bagan vs Blue Star: Mariners in control with a 2-0 lead

MANVIR doubles the tally!
Deepak Tangri intercepts a ball in midfield and sends it long towards Manvir in the right. The striker wins the aerial duel against defender Kajakopan and keeps his calm in a one-on-one position with Kaveesh to score Bagan's second. The Mariners are cruising past Blue Star.
Joni Kauko SCORES!
The Finnish midfielder opens the scoring in the 24th minute for Bagan. However, it was Hugo Boumous' sensational run from midfield that created the scoring opportunity. Manvir and Kiyan had their shots blocked respectively by Blue Star defenders but the second rebound fell for Kauko who made no mistake to score past goalkeeper Kaveesh under the sticks.
Miss by Kiyan Nassiri
Manvir Singh burnt his pace to beat his marker on the right wing and then drilled in a low cross inside the six-yard box. Nassiri was closely marked by Mohamed Fahir, the lanky centre back, and hence the youngster could not connect.
Brilliant save by Arsh!
Blue Star's Prince Boadu was through on goal after latching on to a long ball by Chalana. The Bagan defence not only played him onside but was shown a clean pair of heels by the forward.
However, goalkeeper Arsh Anwar made a brilliant save to deny the striker the opener.
CHANCE for Bagan!!
The first significant chance of the match for ATKMB. Prabir Das whips in a delicious ball from the right flank but an outstretched Williams fails to get a touch.
ATK Mohun Bagan on the front foot
The Mariners are making their intentions known right from the first whistle. Kiyan Nassiri and David Williams are combining pretty well on the left flank and are threatening Blue Star's defence.
TEAM NEWS
➡️Willo upfront
➡️Joni & Hugo manning the midfield
ATKMB in Asia
Having finished runners-up in the ISL season 7 league stage, ATK Mohun Bagan start their 2022 AFC Cup campaign from the second preliminary against Blue Star FC of Sri Lanka at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.
