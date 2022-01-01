Live Blog

AFC Cup 2022 LIVE: Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan

The Indian Super League outfit need a win to make it through from the group stage and Bashundhara Kings will want a favour from Maziya...

Updated
Comments (0)
Pritam Kotal ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup 2022
ATK Mohun Bagan

KICK-OFF!

2022-05-24T15:02:01.942Z

Kick-off is followed up with a charged run down the left by Liston Colaco but the winger's cross is easily blocked.

Liston is the danger man

2022-05-24T14:58:17.604Z

Liston Colaco netted a sensational hat-trick the last time the Mariners took the field in the AFC Cup 2022. Can he come up ith another stellar outing to help him team qualify from the group? It's time to find out.

Bagan are unchanged!

2022-05-24T14:53:29.907Z

Juan Ferrando has named an unchanged XI for the crucial AFC Cup group stage clash against Maziya. Win and the Mariners ensure progression to the next stage.

Gokulam Kerala were knocked out by Bashundhara Kings in their group fixture earlier today.