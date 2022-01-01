Live Blog

AFC Cup 2022 LIVE: Gokulam Kerala vs Bashundhara Kings

A win may not be enough for either side as only one team makes it through from the group

Gokulam Kerala

Let's revise the scenario

2022-05-24T12:21:47.356Z

the Kings leading by two goals Bouba has headed on to the side netting off a cross from Gokulam skipper Saji. Right now, you'd see Bagan celebrating as they'd only need a win to make it out of the group while the reigning I-League champions will hope for Maziya to beat the Mariners.

54' GOOALLL!! Nuha Marong

2022-05-24T12:13:33.769Z

Robinho gets past Rishad way too easily once again and puts in a perfect lofted ball for Marong who makes it 2-0. Gokulam need another two to have any sort of hopes alive.

Second half

2022-05-24T12:05:27.522Z

Should Gokulam Kerala manage to turn this game around and pick a win, it will be all decided with Bagan out on head-to-head. Can Annese's men do it? Second half underway

HT: Gokulam Kerala trail by a goal

2022-05-24T11:47:30.623Z

Gokulam had a couple of opportunities towards the close of the half with Sreekuttan's shot - after being set up by Majcen off a free-kick - took a deflection but Anisur still managed to get behind that.

As of now, Bagan will need to win the next game while Maziya would need a much bigger win! Stay tuned for the second half.

39' OHH... Almost an equaliser

2022-05-24T11:40:16.000Z

A good cross coming in from the right from Sreekuttan that was aimed at Majcen in the Kings box but a calm interception by Anisur in goal. Kerala need to fins the goal and find it early to avoid too much pressure in the later half of the game if they don't score now.

32' GOOOALLL!!! Robinho

2022-05-24T11:37:31.515Z

Sohel Rana picks Robinho whoe makes space for himself to take a shot - like he has done all evening today - and scores past Dagar towards the far post this time. The Kings take the lead.

26' ROBINHOOOO!!!

2022-05-24T11:27:48.000Z

Gets into a good position to take a shot and he does, but it's met by a fingertip save by Dagar to keep Gokulam in so far.

What's the scenario right now?

2022-05-24T11:21:13.000Z

As of now, with both teams locked at nil-nil, neither of the two teams will make it through and a draw would not be enough for ATK Mohun Bagan later on.

The Kings are advancing

2022-05-24T11:16:31.000Z

Nuha Marong sends his header just soon after Bouba deflected out Sohel Rana's shot at goal after a poor clearance by Uvais. How things can change all of a sudden. The opening goal will have a lot of weight here tonight.

4' CLOSE!!!

2022-05-24T11:06:01.000Z

What a through ball that finds Jithin in front of goal but the Gokulam forward's shot shys away from the right post. Robinho, who was contained well by Bagan, is looking to combine with Nuha for the Kings meanwhile.

KICK-OFF!

2022-05-24T11:00:21.000Z

Ideally it should have been both games at the same time as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Maziya next but this is how it is now as the games are played at the same centralised venue that cancels the away goals rule in case it comes to that.