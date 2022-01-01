AFC Cup 2022 LIVE: Gokulam Kerala vs Bashundhara Kings

Let's revise the scenario
the Kings leading by two goals Bouba has headed on to the side netting off a cross from Gokulam skipper Saji. Right now, you'd see Bagan celebrating as they'd only need a win to make it out of the group while the reigning I-League champions will hope for Maziya to beat the Mariners.
54' GOOALLL!! Nuha Marong
Robinho gets past Rishad way too easily once again and puts in a perfect lofted ball for Marong who makes it 2-0. Gokulam need another two to have any sort of hopes alive.
Second half
Should Gokulam Kerala manage to turn this game around and pick a win, it will be all decided with Bagan out on head-to-head. Can Annese's men do it? Second half underway
HT: Gokulam Kerala trail by a goal
Gokulam had a couple of opportunities towards the close of the half with Sreekuttan's shot - after being set up by Majcen off a free-kick - took a deflection but Anisur still managed to get behind that.
As of now, Bagan will need to win the next game while Maziya would need a much bigger win! Stay tuned for the second half.
39' OHH... Almost an equaliser
A good cross coming in from the right from Sreekuttan that was aimed at Majcen in the Kings box but a calm interception by Anisur in goal. Kerala need to fins the goal and find it early to avoid too much pressure in the later half of the game if they don't score now.
32' GOOOALLL!!! Robinho
Sohel Rana picks Robinho whoe makes space for himself to take a shot - like he has done all evening today - and scores past Dagar towards the far post this time. The Kings take the lead.
26' ROBINHOOOO!!!
Gets into a good position to take a shot and he does, but it's met by a fingertip save by Dagar to keep Gokulam in so far.
What's the scenario right now?
As of now, with both teams locked at nil-nil, neither of the two teams will make it through and a draw would not be enough for ATK Mohun Bagan later on.
The Kings are advancing
Nuha Marong sends his header just soon after Bouba deflected out Sohel Rana's shot at goal after a poor clearance by Uvais. How things can change all of a sudden. The opening goal will have a lot of weight here tonight.
4' CLOSE!!!
What a through ball that finds Jithin in front of goal but the Gokulam forward's shot shys away from the right post. Robinho, who was contained well by Bagan, is looking to combine with Nuha for the Kings meanwhile.
KICK-OFF!
Ideally it should have been both games at the same time as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Maziya next but this is how it is now as the games are played at the same centralised venue that cancels the away goals rule in case it comes to that.
TEAM NEWS
It’s the final match-day here at 📍 VYBK 🏟 Kolkata 🇮🇳 in Group D!
A win would take either side closer to the next stage, who will emerge victorious?
Who will make it?
Now Gokulam Kerala vs the Kings
