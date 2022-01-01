AFC Cup 2022 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings

Play resumes
The referee has spoken to his fellow officials and has decided that it looks okay for play to carry on.
Stoppage in play
Strong winds have halted play for the moment as strong winds have blown the pitchside advertisement boards on to the pitch.
2' ATKMB just about survive
Carl McHugh, who has come in place of David Williams for the tie, takes too long on the ball. Chinedu pounced in and set up Miguel Damasceno but the latter sent his shot wide and immediately fell to the ground in guilt.
KICK-OFF!
Chen Hsin-Chuan of Chinese Taipei is the referee for today's game and he gets us underway from Kolkata.
TEAM NEWS
Sandesh Jhingan starts among the changes for the Mariners
📋LINE-UPS | 🇮🇳@atkmohunbaganfc 🆚 @bkings_official 🇧🇩#TheKings look to register another WIN & maintain the clean-sheet streak against the home-side as the #Mariners look for the maiden 3 points in Group D!— #AFCCup2022 (@AFCCup) May 21, 2022
📺 Watch LIVE: https://t.co/mVGQKfrjqq #AFCCup2022 | #AMBvBDK pic.twitter.com/QZsbEI6XVE
ATK Mohun Bagan subs: Paul, Sumit, Gill, Rana, Abhishek, Bidya, Lenny, Kiyan, Fardin, Williams
A must win for Bagan
Only one team progresses from the group stage
Topping the group is the only way out of the group stage of the AFC Cup 2022. ATK Mohun Bagan lost 4-2 to reigning I-League champions Gokulam Kerala while the Kings edged Maziya by a solitary goal in their group opener.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of today's clash from the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.