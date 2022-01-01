Live Blog

AFC Cup 2022 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings

The Mariners are looking to bounce back from opening day defeat to Gokulam Kerala...

Play resumes

2022-05-21T11:07:33.000Z

The referee has spoken to his fellow officials and has decided that it looks okay for play to carry on.

Stoppage in play

2022-05-21T11:06:16.958Z

Strong winds have halted play for the moment as strong winds have blown the pitchside advertisement boards on to the pitch.

2' ATKMB just about survive

2022-05-21T11:02:24.355Z

Carl McHugh, who has come in place of David Williams for the tie, takes too long on the ball. Chinedu pounced in and set up Miguel Damasceno but the latter sent his shot wide and immediately fell to the ground in guilt.

KICK-OFF!

2022-05-21T11:00:04.000Z

Chen Hsin-Chuan of Chinese Taipei is the referee for today's game and he gets us underway from Kolkata.

TEAM NEWS

2022-05-21T10:54:49.597Z

Sandesh Jhingan starts among the changes for the Mariners

ATK Mohun Bagan subs: Paul, Sumit, Gill, Rana, Abhishek, Bidya, Lenny, Kiyan, Fardin, Williams

A must win for Bagan

2022-05-21T10:52:36.203Z

Only one team progresses from the group stage

Topping the group is the only way out of the group stage of the AFC Cup 2022. ATK Mohun Bagan lost 4-2 to reigning I-League champions Gokulam Kerala while the Kings edged Maziya by a solitary goal in their group opener.

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of today's clash from the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.