13' Abahani get a corner
Daniel is in the thick of things in the attacking third as he wins the header against Deepak Tangri from a corner. But the 37-year-old cannot keep it on target.
The Mariners in control!
Liston Colaco is slowly growing into the game and that is good news for the Mariners. He is making those promising runs on the left wing and Abahani's right back Mehadi Hasan is having a tough time keeping a check on him.
6' GOOOAALLLL by David Williams
The Mariners take just six minutes to open the scoring. Liston Colaco finds Joni Kauko on the left wing and thereafter the Finnish midfielder drives in a perfect cross inside the six-yard box for Williams. The Australian skips his marker and pokes the ball into the net.
Silly foul conceded by Kotal
Kotal barges in from the back to push Daniel onto the ground right in front of the referee and the official has no qualms in awarding a free-kick. However, the free-kick is comfortably saved by Amrinder under the sticks.
Kick-off!
It is ATK Mohun Bagan who start proceedings at the Salt Stadium in Kolkata.
Ready for kick-off!
The two teams have taken their positions on the pitch and we are ready to rumble in this AFC Cup Playoff encounter.
TEAM NEWS!
Your Sky Blues in Kolkata... 📋#AFCCup2022 #আমিইআবাহনী ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cingxff4S6— Abahani Limited (@Abahani_Limited) April 19, 2022
TEAM NEWS📢— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) April 19, 2022
✅ Amrinder back in goal
✅ Liston in attack
✅ Deepak and Joni taking over in midfield#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #MarinersInAsia #AFCCup2022 pic.twitter.com/fOSSkCRoUC
Matchday Live
Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's AFC Cup play-offs tie between ATK Mohun Bagan and Abahani Limited at the Salt Lake Stadium.