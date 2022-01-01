Live Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Abahani Dhaka - Follow AFC Cup 2022 action Live

Can ATK Mohun Bagan book their AFC Cup 2022 group stage berth tonight?

ATK Mohun Bagan

13' Abahani get a corner

2022-04-19T13:42:35.521Z

Daniel is in the thick of things in the attacking third as he wins the header against Deepak Tangri from a corner. But the 37-year-old cannot keep it on target.

The Mariners in control!

2022-04-19T13:40:11.817Z

Liston Colaco is slowly growing into the game and that is good news for the Mariners. He is making those promising runs on the left wing and Abahani's right back Mehadi Hasan is having a tough time keeping a check on him.

6' GOOOAALLLL by David Williams

2022-04-19T13:36:56.658Z

The Mariners take just six minutes to open the scoring. Liston Colaco finds Joni Kauko on the left wing and thereafter the Finnish midfielder drives in a perfect cross inside the six-yard box for Williams. The Australian skips his marker and pokes the ball into the net.

Silly foul conceded by Kotal

2022-04-19T13:31:07.640Z

Kotal barges in from the back to push Daniel onto the ground right in front of the referee and the official has no qualms in awarding a free-kick. However, the free-kick is comfortably saved by Amrinder under the sticks.

Kick-off!

2022-04-19T13:29:51.276Z

It is ATK Mohun Bagan who start proceedings at the Salt Stadium in Kolkata.

Ready for kick-off!

2022-04-19T13:25:59.579Z

The two teams have taken their positions on the pitch and we are ready to rumble in this AFC Cup Playoff encounter.

Matchday Live

2022-04-19T13:15:35.792Z

Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's AFC Cup play-offs tie between ATK Mohun Bagan and Abahani Limited at the Salt Lake Stadium.