Bengaluru FC 0-0 Bashundhara Kings: Blues bow out of the 2021 AFC Cup

FULL TIME: Bengaluru 0-0 Bashundhara Kings
First point for the Blues in Group D
Bengaluru FC and Bashundhara Kings were not able to find that one elusive goal as the two sides register a goalless draw in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup at the Maldives national football stadium, in Male, on Saturday.
Oscar Bruzon will be particularly disappointed considering ATK Mohun Bagan - who later this evening face Maziya - can go two points clear atop the group standings before the Bangladeshi side and the Mariners face each other in the final matchday.
Marco Pezzaiuoli's side will face Maziya on Tuesday but stand no chance of making it to the single leg Inter-Zone Semi-Final.
90+3' Late change for Bengaluru
86' Leon fluffs it
83' The Blues are getting closer and closer but it's not going in
74' The crossbar to the rescue
Now the Kings are hanging by a thread
Chhetri finally finding himself in the thick of things. Anisur had to keep it out. Costa has a go and it's tipped over by the Kings's man in goal.
But it was Cleiton's corner once again that was causing the worry as Costa's header comes off from the bottom of the horizontal. The Blues were nearly celebrating but the ball is deemed to have bounced in front of the goal-line for Anisur to eventually claim as his.
72' Barman braves it against Cleiton
Chhetri catching his breath
Three changes by Marco Pezzaiuoli
Over dependency on Cleiton Silva
60' Chhetri heads wide
Bengaluru desperately need the Chhetri-Silva partnership to flourish on the pitch - the kind we have seen last season. Cleiton is kept in check by the Tariq Kazi and Khaled Shafiei combination.
Chhetri, as we are so often used to him seeing making a difference from one move, heads wide from a delivery that was swung towards him in the left side of the box.
56' Bengaluru survive
Double save by Gurpreet, goal-line clearance by RoshanRobinho finds himself inside the box off Biplu Ahmed's pass and tries to find the right bottom corner but for Gurpreet's outstretched left foot taking some pace off it and Roshan following up with an acrobatic goal-line clearance. Gurpreet has to still make sure to see the ball out and Musavu-King making the final clearance in this move.
Same story in the second half
Second half resumes
Mohammad Ibrahim replaces Mahbubur Rahman for the KingsBengaluru will need to continue keeping their compact shape in defense as Bashundhara Kings kick off the second half
HALF-TIME: Bengaluru FC 0-0 Bashundhara Kings
45' Bengaluru change
Bruzon sounds worried with the Blues' corners
When there are no fans at the stadium
It's one of those unusual things at a football game when you can clearly hear what the coach is screaming from his dugout to his players. The Spaniard is livid at his men for conceding one too many corners, knowing well what Bengaluru are capable of - or at least known to pose a threat - from setpieces.
Sunil Chhetri, although not involved much, is still doing his bit in combining well with Roshan on quite a few occasions. The later was the one who won the last corner taken by Cleiton and dealt with by Bashundhara Kings.
33' Gurpreet with a big block
Half-hour mark, still 0-0
A wonderful piece of defending by Roshan as he had to stop Robinho in his tracks after being found by a long ball by Fernandes.
The Blues struggling to find a good string of passes from defense to attack. It's that fluidity in trasistion that's lacking for Pezzaiuoli’s men and it was a counter by the Kings - the last move.
25' Blues hit the target
Lucky escape for Bengaluru this time
The Blues are focused
Chhetri yet to be found in action
Kings forced to defend
Bengaluru need to better up in attack
They had a torrid time against ATK Mohun Bagan
The Blues have started on the back foot so far having to defend a few advances at their goal. A mispass by a Kings' player was at hand but not much that Bidyashagar could do to find Cleiton in the middle as the cross didn't have the right direction.
Bengaluru's attack was left wanting in the ATK Mohun Bagan defeat. Sunil Chhetri was virtually absent on the evening before being replaced by Leon Augustine. Udanta Singh, too, looked off colour. It will be crucial for the Chhetri-Cleiton Silva partnership in attack to click in the penultimate game in the group stage.
KICK-OFF
Bengaluru in their familiar blue kitMarco Pezzaiuoli’s men need a win against the formidable Bangladesh Premier League champions who have scored as many as 67 goals in all competitions this season, with names such as Raul Becerra, Jonathan Fernandes, Khaled Shafiei and Robinho (on loan from Fluminense) to look out for.
A known name in the opposition's dugout
The name is Oscar Bruzon
Oscar Bruzon, the former head coach of Sporting Clube de Goa and later assistant at Mumbai City in the ISL, is the head coach at Bashundhara Kings and he has made no changes from the 2-0 win over Maziya on Wednesday.
LINE-UPS | Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings - #AFCCup2021
The Starting XIs set to take the pitch for the first ever AFC Cup meeting between these sides!
🧐 Which team walks away with the W?#AFCCup2021 | #BFCvBDK pic.twitter.com/kuYvTJdpkk
TEAM NEWS
It's a must win game for Bengaluru
3 changes in the Bengaluru FC lineup against Bashundhara Kings. Bidyashagar, Danish and Parag IN Udanta, Ajay and Sarthak OUT. #AFCCup2021 #BFCvBSK
Bidyashagar, Danish and Parag IN Udanta, Ajay and Sarthak OUT.#AFCCup2021 #BFCvBSK pic.twitter.com/n2SYgHbw0R