85' GOAAAL!
Brandon Fernandes keeps a low cross inside the box from the right flank which Manvir meets and finds the back of the net with neat finish. Game, set and match India.
76' Brandon Fernandes IN Suni Chhetri OUT
That's all from the skipper tonight as Brandon replace him.
59' Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh IN Sahal Abadul Samad, Udanta Singh OUT
Two more fresh faces introduced by Igor Stimac. Can India pick one more goal?
51' Yapp Hung Fai denies Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri wins a ball near the Hong Kong box and makes run towards the goal before pulling the trigger from a close range but the Hong Kong custodian denies him from scoring a second goal by pulling off a quality save.
49' Udanta's attempt goes wide!
Udanta attempts a shot on goal from the left edge of the penalty box but the ball goes wide.
46' Glan Martins IN Suresh Wangjam OUT
A like-for-like change from India boss Igor Stimac as Gla Martins replace Suresh Wangjam.
Second half!
We go again!
HALF-TIME: INDIA 2-0 HONG KONG
India have been the more dominant side in the first half and the scoreline is a fair reflection of that. Two goals at either end of the half have put India in the driver's seat. Hong Kong did get a couple of chances but they could not capitalise on those. Join us in 10 minutes for second-half action.
45' CHHETRI SCORES!
Who else than Chhetri to double the lead for India. Jeakson Singh floats in a brilliant freekick and the skipper controls it brilliantly with a deft first touch before sending the ball into the net. Chhetri now has 84 international goals to his name and matches the tally of Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas.
39' Matt Orr comes close!
Gurpreet Sandhu fails to judge the flight of the cross and it fell for Orr. But the striker's header sails over the crossbar.
34' It's raining cats and dogs!
It has started to rain heavily in Kolkata but the Blue Tigers are relentless in their pursuit of the second goal.
27' Sahal denied by the crossbar
Udanta Singh crosses from the right flank towards Chhetri, but the skipper is marked pretty well by Hong Kong's centre back. The ball falls for Sahal who rifles a powerful shot at goal but is denied by the crossbar.
24' India upping the ante!
Ashique drills in another cross inside the six-yard box but Fung Hing Wa clears the danger.
17' Chance for India!
It is end-to-end stuff here in Kolkata. Ashique Kuruniyan floats a delicious ball into the box from the right and Hong Kong's keeper comes out of his line to punch the ball away at the right time. Chhetri is left clutching his face.
15' Wong Wai tries his luck!
Hong Kong's number 10 advances unhindered and he tries his luck at goal. But his attempt goes off target.
12' Hong Kong get a rare sight at goal
The visitors earn a corner but they fail to test Gurpreet Sandhu at goal. It was a good delivery from the flag-kick inside the six-yard box but there were no red shirts to get to the end of it.
9' India dominating proceedings
India have got an early goal and they are building on that momentum. Roshan Singh has been sensational at right back the Blue Tigers are creating most of their opportunities from that channel.
1' GGGOOAAALLLLL
ANWAR ALI strikes for India. India get an early corner which is taken short by Roshan Singh. He plays a give-and-go before crossing into the box. Ashique Kuruniyan takes a shot which gets blocked. The loose ball falls for Ali and he slots the ball home.
KICK-OFF!
Sunil Chhetri takes us underway at the Salt Lake Stadium against Hong Kong.
Players walking out!
India's skipper Sunil Chhetri is leading the team out of the tunnel and the crowd goes berserk.
India have already qualified for 2023 Asian Cup!
With Palestine beating Philippines 4-0 in their final group game on Tuesday, India saw their place in the 2023 Asian Cup confirmed hours before they play this final group game against Hong Kong.
However, the Blue Tigers will give their all to win this match as three points would see them top the group.
Sahal Samad and Udanta Singh starts!
This is how India 🇮🇳 will line up against Hong Kong 🇭🇰 tonight 🙌#INDHKG ⚔️ #ACQ2023 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/FCCLoYtIrq— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 14, 2022
Matchday Live!
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the match between India and Hong Kong in the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers that is set to kick off at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.