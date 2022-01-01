Live Blog

2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Afghanistan 0-0 India

Igor Stimac's men are looking for a second straight win to boost their qualification chances

Updated
Comments (0)
Liston Colaco India
AIFF Media

Second Half Kicks off!

2022-06-11T16:05:42.402Z

Sunil Chhetri starts the proceedings as India look to take an early advantage.

Half time!

2022-06-11T15:45:41.490Z

India fail to break the deadlock after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

30' India yet to break Afghanistan's gritty defence

2022-06-11T15:30:56.261Z

Half an hour gone and the Blue Tigers are the team in ascedancy but they are yet to break the deadlock thanks to some gritty defending by the Afghans.

16' Jeakson's misses the target by a whisker!

2022-06-11T15:16:03.554Z

Roshan Singh curls in a corner inside the box and Jeakson attempts a header but the ball goes just above the crossbar! Close miss!

11' Ambitious effort by Liston

2022-06-11T15:12:14.413Z

Liston goes directly for goal from nearly 40 yards from a free-kick but the ball sails over the crossbar. India looking the more dominant side in the initial stage.

Kick-Off!

2022-06-11T15:00:27.528Z

We are underway in Kolkata.

Two changes in the India XI

2022-06-11T14:30:42.887Z

Jeakson Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan replace Anirudh Thapa and Brandon Fernandes in the India lineup which defeated Cambodia in the last game.

Matchday Live

2022-06-11T14:29:11.136Z

Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifying match between Afghanistan and India at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.