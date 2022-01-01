Second Half Kicks off!
Sunil Chhetri starts the proceedings as India look to take an early advantage.
Half time!
India fail to break the deadlock after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
30' India yet to break Afghanistan's gritty defence
Half an hour gone and the Blue Tigers are the team in ascedancy but they are yet to break the deadlock thanks to some gritty defending by the Afghans.
16' Jeakson's misses the target by a whisker!
Roshan Singh curls in a corner inside the box and Jeakson attempts a header but the ball goes just above the crossbar! Close miss!
11' Ambitious effort by Liston
Liston goes directly for goal from nearly 40 yards from a free-kick but the ball sails over the crossbar. India looking the more dominant side in the initial stage.
Kick-Off!
We are underway in Kolkata.
Two changes in the India XI
Jeakson Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan replace Anirudh Thapa and Brandon Fernandes in the India lineup which defeated Cambodia in the last game.
India XI
Here's how 🇮🇳 will line up today 🙌#AFGIND ⚔️ #ACQ2023 🏆 #BlueTigers 🐯 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/pevgLe1fTM— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 11, 2022
Matchday Live
Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifying match between Afghanistan and India at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.