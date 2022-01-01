Mumbai City vs Al-Shabab: Follow the AFC Champions League action LIVE!

59' Changes all around
Al-Shabab:
Bahbri, Paulinho OUT
Abdullah Al Joui, Turki Al Ammar IN
Mumbai City:
Vikram, Mandar OUT
Raynier, Vignesh IN
53' Another save!
Lachenpa to the rescue once again as he blocks an attempt by Carlos Junior after the latter was played in by Banega.
49' LACHENPA SAVE!
Nawaf, looking for options after receiving a pass a little outside the box, attempted a curler that Lachenpa thwarted to safety.
Second half underway
No changes at either ends after the change of ends. Al-Shabab lead by that Ever Banega penalty goal from the 36th minute.
HT: Mumbai trail by a goal
With Al-Shabab scoring just about 10 minutes from the break, Carlos Junior had a good opportunity to make it 2-0 with a clear shot on goal but only managed to hit the side netting with Lachenpa clearly beaten.
However, it may be recalled that Bipin had also gone close with a left-footed shot from outside the box that went shy of the right post in the fifth minute, after being set up by Cassio.
Though, Ahmed Jahouh has been commanding the midfield play for Mumbai, they are missing another creative player in the middle with Rowlin missing out due to injury. Vikram also hasn't been as effective starting ahead of Igor Angulo but with Diego Mauricio on the bench Mumbai has that option.
36' BANEGA SCORES!
Mumbai City 0-1 Al-Shabab
Ever Banega stepped up to the spot and sent Lachenpa the wrong side as Al-Shabab take the lead with a penalty. Just before the penalty was taken, you could literally hear Mumbai City coach Des Buckingham screaming, "Look at the TV, it was a dive."
Penalty for Shabab
Lachenpa has seemingly brought down Carlos Junior just inside his area and it's a penalty for the Saudi Arabian side.
28' WHAT A MISS!
Probably the best chance of the half so far, as Nawaf ballooned his left-footed shot wide from close range though he looked as if he didn't expect to get on the end of a pass by Hassan Al Tambakti in such a good position to take a shot.
25' LACHENPA SAVE!
Fawaz Al Saqour sent in a good delivery from the right and what seemed like a low header by Paulinho has been kept out by the Mumbai City goalkeeper who also made his presence felt as Nawaf shot wide a couple of minutes earlier.
Disappointing final ball
Both teams have been struggling to get in that final ball right. Cassio Gabriel had one sent wide to Bipin but the return pass in the box was too far off. That, just before Bahbri and Paulinho led the charge on the other side but the final ball to Paulinho wasn't as expected.
Holding well so far
Mumbai have warded off a few chances against their goal, with Nawaf hitting wide in the last opportunity just after 10 minutes while Bipin did well to track back to a counter-attack and get in the way of Paulinho's attempt on goal after Mandar forced Shabab goalkeeper into making sure the ball doesn't dip inside his goal.
KICK-OFF!
Mohd Amirul Izwan from Malaysia is the on-field referee on the evening and he gets the game underway at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
TEAM NEWS
📋LINE-UPS | 🇮🇳 Mumbai City FC 🆚 Al Shabab 🇸🇦
Here is how the Islanders take field in their first ever #ACL match against the Saudi side at the 📍 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh 🏟
📺 Watch it LIVE: https://t.co/pxq1V1t74m#ACL2022 | #MUMvSHB
Let's roll
Des Buckingham's Mumbai City are the second team after FC Goa to make it to the group stage of the AFC Champions League and will be looking to become the first to pick a win in the competition.
