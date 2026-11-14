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WSL
team-logoWest Ham United Women
The Chigwell Construction Stadium
team-logoCharlton Athletic
Watch it on FanCode
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch West Ham United Women vs. Charlton Athletic live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
West Ham United Women vs Charlton Athletic
West Ham United Women
Charlton Athletic
WSL

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch West Ham United Women vs Charlton Athletic in live WSL action today.

How to watch West Ham United Women vs Charlton Athletic with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomSky Sports Football
CanadaSportsnet
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandSky Sport NZ
IrelandSky Go
IndiaFanCode
Hong KongbeIN Sports 3 Hong Kong
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
WSL - Game Week 10
The Chigwell Construction Stadium

West Ham United Women host Charlton Athletic at the Chigwell Construction Stadium in Dagenham in a WSL fixture between two sides sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Rita Guarino's West Ham come into this match on the back of a heavy defeat. A 5-0 loss to Manchester City Women in their most recent WSL outing was a sobering result, though the Hammers had shown what they were capable of just weeks earlier with a 4-1 win over Liverpool FC Women.

West Ham sit 11th in the WSL standings and will be eager to put that City defeat behind them on home soil. Three losses from their last five across all competitions make this a must-respond fixture for Guarino's group.

Charlton arrive in poor shape. Karen Hills' side are 14th in the WSL and have won just once in their last five matches, a 1-0 WSL Cup victory over Ipswich Town WFC their only positive result in that stretch.

The visitors lost 3-2 to Crystal Palace FC Women in the WSL on November 8 and were beaten 6-0 by Chelsea FC Women the week before that, a run that raises serious questions about their defensive resilience.

West Ham hold a dominant head-to-head record against Charlton and will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL fixture live.

Team news & squads

West Ham United Women vs Charlton Athletic Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Guarino

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