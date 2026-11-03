How to watch Vissel Kobe vs Ratchaburi FC with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

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Match Preview

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 05:00

Vissel Kobe host Ratchaburi FC in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the Japanese side looking to build on their continental momentum as the group stage continues.

Kobe arrive in good shape. Michael Skibbe's side have won two of their last three matches across all competitions, including a victory over Daejeon Hana Citizen in their previous AFC Champions League Elite outing. A 3-1 win over Nagoya Grampus in the J. League at the end of October underlined their attacking form.

Ratchaburi travel to Japan as the longer shot. Worrawoot Srimaka's team sit 13th in the East standings and have produced inconsistent results in the tournament, though a 0-0 draw with Kashiwa Reysol in their last continental match showed they can grind out a result.

The Thai side are no strangers to scoring on the road. A 2-5 win over Sisaket United in the Thai League last week demonstrated their attacking capacity, though defensive questions linger after conceding twice in a home defeat to Chonburi FC.

Kobe's home crowd and league position make them clear favourites, but Ratchaburi's recent away scoring form means this fixture carries genuine interest at both ends of the pitch.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Vissel Kobe vs Ratchaburi FC, including kick-off time and live stream details.

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