LaLiga - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 10:15 Estadio de la Ceramica

Today's game between Villarreal and Elche will kick-off at 17 Oct 2026, 7:45 pm.

Villarreal vs Elche is available to watch live via FanCode. Details on how to access the stream are listed below.

Villarreal host Elche at the Estadio de la Ceramica in a LaLiga fixture that carries real significance for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

Inigo Perez's side arrive on the back of a dramatic midweek Champions League win over Napoli, a result that will lift spirits at the Ceramica after a difficult run in domestic competition. The Yellow Submarine sit 11th in LaLiga and will want to build on that European momentum with three points at home.

The win over Napoli came at a cost, though. Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi was ruled out of that fixture after being targeted in an armed robbery at his residence in Spain, and his availability for this match will be monitored closely by the club.

Elche arrive in difficult circumstances. Martin Anselmi's side are 18th in the table and have managed only one win from their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent result, a 1-3 victory at Espanyol, ended a four-match winless run, but the underlying numbers remain a concern.

Villarreal hold the stronger head-to-head record in recent meetings, and home advantage at the Ceramica adds another layer of pressure on an Elche side fighting to climb clear of the relegation zone.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Villarreal vs Elche live.

How to watch Villarreal vs Elche with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Inigo Perez is without Tajon Buchanan and Nicolas Pepe through injury ahead of this fixture. The projected XI for Villarreal is expected to feature Peter Gulacsi in goal, with Pau Navarro, Renato Veiga, Sergi Cardona, and Alex Freeman in defence, Pape Gueye, Santi Comesana, and Alberto Moleiro in midfield, and Ilias Akhomach, Juan Foyth, and Ayoze Perez further forward. Updates on Gulacsi's fitness will be added closer to kick-off given the circumstances surrounding his absence against Napoli in midweek.

Martin Anselmi names his Elche squad without Yago Santiago and Adam Boayar, both sidelined through injury. The projected XI is expected to line up with Matias Dituro in goal, a back four of Victor Chust, Javi Morcillo, Ruben Sanchez, and Roy Revivo, a midfield three of Thomas Lemar, Marc Aguado, and Gonzalo Villar, and a front three of Fer Nino, German Valera, and Tete Morente. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

Villarreal have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Champions League win over Napoli, which followed a 1-0 LaLiga defeat to Real Madrid. Earlier in the run they beat Levante 3-1 and won 3-1 away at Malaga, with a 2-1 home loss to Real Betis the other setback. Across those five games, Villarreal have scored nine goals and conceded six.

Elche have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 victory at Espanyol, ending a run of four games without a win. Before that they drew 0-0 with Celta Vigo, lost 2-3 to Real Madrid, drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao, and lost 2-3 to Real Sociedad. Anselmi's side have scored eight goals and conceded eleven across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Villarreal beat Elche 2-1 at the Estadio de la Ceramica in a LaLiga fixture. Before that, Elche won 1-3 at home against Villarreal in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Villarreal hold three wins to Elche's two, with a combined 16 goals scored across those encounters.

Standings

In the current LaLiga standings, Villarreal are placed 11th while Elche sit 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Villarreal vs Elche today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: