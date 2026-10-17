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LaLiga
team-logoVillarreal
Estadio de la Ceramica
team-logoElche
Watch it on FanCode
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How to watch today's Villarreal vs Elche LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Villarreal vs Elche
Villarreal
Elche
LaLiga

How to watch the LaLiga match between Villarreal and Elche, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 9
Estadio de la Ceramica

Today's game between Villarreal and Elche will kick-off at 17 Oct 2026, 7:45 pm.

Villarreal vs Elche is available to watch live via FanCode. Details on how to access the stream are listed below.

FanCode

FanCode

Channel link cell

Villarreal host Elche at the Estadio de la Ceramica in a LaLiga fixture that carries real significance for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

Inigo Perez's side arrive on the back of a dramatic midweek Champions League win over Napoli, a result that will lift spirits at the Ceramica after a difficult run in domestic competition. The Yellow Submarine sit 11th in LaLiga and will want to build on that European momentum with three points at home.

The win over Napoli came at a cost, though. Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi was ruled out of that fixture after being targeted in an armed robbery at his residence in Spain, and his availability for this match will be monitored closely by the club.

Elche arrive in difficult circumstances. Martin Anselmi's side are 18th in the table and have managed only one win from their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent result, a 1-3 victory at Espanyol, ended a four-match winless run, but the underlying numbers remain a concern.

Villarreal hold the stronger head-to-head record in recent meetings, and home advantage at the Ceramica adds another layer of pressure on an Elche side fighting to climb clear of the relegation zone.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Villarreal vs Elche live.

How to watch Villarreal vs Elche with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Villarreal vs Elche Probable lineups

4-4-2
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
page.match.formation.title
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
4-4-2
P. GulacsiP. GulacsiJ. FoythJ. FoythR. VeigaR. VeigaS. CardonaS. CardonaA. FreemanA. FreemanN. SalibaN. SalibaA. MoleiroA. MoleiroI. AkhomachI. AkhomachP. GueyeP. GueyeG. MikautadzeG. MikautadzeA. PerezA. PerezM. DituroM. DituroV. ChustV. ChustF. RedondoF. RedondoR. SanchezR. Sanchezteam-logoR. RevivoJ. MorcilloJ. MorcilloG. VillarG. VillarT. LemarT. LemarG. ValeraG. ValeraL. CepedaL. CepedaF. NinoF. Nino
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
4-4-2
Villarreal

Starting XI

Elche

Manager

  • I. Perez
  • M. Anselmi

Inigo Perez is without Tajon Buchanan and Nicolas Pepe through injury ahead of this fixture. The projected XI for Villarreal is expected to feature Peter Gulacsi in goal, with Pau Navarro, Renato Veiga, Sergi Cardona, and Alex Freeman in defence, Pape Gueye, Santi Comesana, and Alberto Moleiro in midfield, and Ilias Akhomach, Juan Foyth, and Ayoze Perez further forward. Updates on Gulacsi's fitness will be added closer to kick-off given the circumstances surrounding his absence against Napoli in midweek.

Martin Anselmi names his Elche squad without Yago Santiago and Adam Boayar, both sidelined through injury. The projected XI is expected to line up with Matias Dituro in goal, a back four of Victor Chust, Javi Morcillo, Ruben Sanchez, and Roy Revivo, a midfield three of Thomas Lemar, Marc Aguado, and Gonzalo Villar, and a front three of Fer Nino, German Valera, and Tete Morente. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

VIL

VIL - Form

BET
L1-2
MAL
W1-3
LEV
W3-1
RMA
L1-0
NAP
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ELC

ELC - Form

RSO
L2-3
ATH
D1-1
RMA
L2-3
ESP
W1-3
CEL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Villarreal have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Champions League win over Napoli, which followed a 1-0 LaLiga defeat to Real Madrid. Earlier in the run they beat Levante 3-1 and won 3-1 away at Malaga, with a 2-1 home loss to Real Betis the other setback. Across those five games, Villarreal have scored nine goals and conceded six.

Elche have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 victory at Espanyol, ending a run of four games without a win. Before that they drew 0-0 with Celta Vigo, lost 2-3 to Real Madrid, drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao, and lost 2-3 to Real Sociedad. Anselmi's side have scored eight goals and conceded eleven across those five fixtures.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

VillarrealDrawElche
3
0
2
LaLiga
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
2
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
3
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
3
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
1
FT
LaLiga
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
4
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
0
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
FT
10Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5


The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Villarreal beat Elche 2-1 at the Estadio de la Ceramica in a LaLiga fixture. Before that, Elche won 1-3 at home against Villarreal in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Villarreal hold three wins to Elche's two, with a combined 16 goals scored across those encounters.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
8800347+2724
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
8611188+1019
W
W
W
W
L
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
8611149+519
W
D
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
8602198+1118
W
L
W
W
L
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
84221312+114
D
L
W
W
D
6
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
84131215-313
W
W
L
W
D
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
8323128+411
L
D
L
L
W
8
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
92521312+111
D
L
D
L
D
9
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
815286+28
D
W
D
D
D
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
8224131308
L
W
W
L
L
12
EspanyolEspanyolESP
8224111108
D
L
L
W
D
13
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
8224410-68
L
W
L
D
D
15
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
82241323-108
D
L
L
W
L
16
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
8224818-108
L
D
L
L
L
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
81431216-47
D
D
L
L
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
81341117-66
D
W
L
D
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
8125615-95
D
L
W
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
8044413-94
D
L
L
D
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the current LaLiga standings, Villarreal are placed 11th while Elche sit 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Villarreal vs Elche today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Get Express!

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